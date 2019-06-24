Best answer: Yes, the Fitbit Inspire HR tracks your sleep automatically. It detects your movement and monitors your heart rate, which allows it to estimate your time spent in light, deep, and REM sleep.

What kind of sleep tracking does it do?

Learning about your sleep patterns can help you get better sleep or figure out if something is wrong. In addition to sleep tracking, the Fitbit Inspire HR also allows you to set silent alrms and bedtime reminders. Setting a bedtime reminder can help you get into better sleep habits, such as going to sleep and waking up at roughly the same time each day.

When you purchase a Fitbit, you need to download the free Fitbit app. The app is where you'll be able to monitor your sleep tracking. All Fitbits can use your nighttime motion to figure out if you're asleep, in a restless state (such as turning over in bed), or awake (moving too much to possibly be asleep.) Fitbit uses autodetection so you don't have to put it into any special mode to track your sleep.

The "normal" mode, which is the default setting, registers only major movement as restless or awake time. However, if you don't feel rested when you wake up from what seems to be a full night's sleep, you may benefit from the "sensitive" mode, which registers almost all movement as restless or awake time. This can give you a clearer picture of your sleep.

Since the Fitbit Inspire HR monitors your heart rate, you can get even more detailed information and insight into your sleep patterns than you would with other Fitbit models. The Fitbit Inspire HR uses a blend of heart rate tracking and your movement to estimate your sleep stages. You'll be able to see specifically how much light, deep, and REM sleep you're getting. The app will also give you pointers on how you can sleep better.

What is a Fitbit Inspire HR, anyway?

The Fitbit Inspire HR is a health and fitness tracker with a heart rate monitor. It only needs to be charged a couple of times per week, so you can wear it around the clock. Track your steps, distance, active minutes, calories burned, exercise, menstrual cycles, and your sleep. Connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and you'll get text and call notifications plus app alerts on your wrist.

The Inspire HR also tracks your heart rate, which allows it to gather much more detailed information about your exercise, activity, cardio fitness, and sleep. It also can lead you in guided breathing sessions, which can enhance relaxation.