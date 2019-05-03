Best answer: The Fitbit Versa and the Fitbit Versa Special Edition come with rose gold aluminum color options. The Fitbit Versa Lite doesn't come with a rose gold choice.
- Fitbit: Fitbit Versa ($250)
- Fitbit: Fitbit Versa Special Edition ($300)
The Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Versa Special Edition comes in rose gold aluminum
You can grab a Fitbit Versa in a bunch of different colors including black and silver aluminum, but one of the more popular colors is the eye-catching rose gold. The Fitbit Versa Special Edition comes in black and rose gold aluminum color options, while the Fitbit Versa Lite only comes in silver, blue, and mulberry color choices.
It also comes in two other colors
The Fitbit Versa may be a sleek and stylish pick in rose gold, but it also comes in black aluminum and silver aluminum colors, too. Be sure to check out all three eye-catching options before making your final choice.
Pick a band that matches
There are tons of different options out there for Fitbit Versa bands, but if you wanted something that matched your rose gold Fitbit perfectly while still being functional for working out, we suggest taking a peek at the super comfortable and affordable Humenn Silicone Band in rose gold in their shiny rose gold color.
If you wanted something a bit more formal and business-y (aka something not as good for working out but a lot more professional for day-to-day wear) then the iGK Milanese Band is worth checking out, too.
Our pick
Fitbit Versa
Show off your love of rose gold.
If you're someone who loves the look of rose gold and wants a fitness tracker that'll match, then it's worth it to take a peek at the rose gold Fitbit Versa. It not only looks great and is waterproof up to 50 meters, but it tracks your sleep cycle, your steps, your female health cycle, and so much more.
Best for most
Fitbit Versa Special Edition
Rose gold and beyond.
You get more bang for your buck with the Fitbit Versa Special Edition — and you can do it with a hint of rose gold. It not only has all the features of the original Fitbit Versa, but you also get the ability to make payments right from your wrist with help from an NFC chip.
Affordable
Humenn Silicone Band in rose gold
A band that meets your fitness and rose gold needs.
The Humenn Silicone Band in rose gold will match your rose gold Fitbit Versa perfectly. The flexible, durable material makes it ideal for working out, while the stainless steel clasp ensures that your Fitbit won't slide off your wrist in the pool or at the office, and the best part of this band? The super affordable price tag.
Day-to-day
iGK Milanese band
Keep it classic and stylish with this Milanese band.
Maybe you're someone who isn't a huge fan of a silicone band: and that's totally cool. It'll make working out a bit more difficult, but you could always opt for something a bit more classic and formal looking like the iGK Milanese band. It will match with your rose gold Fitbit Versa perfectly.
