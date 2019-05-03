Best answer: The Fitbit Versa and the Fitbit Versa Special Edition come with rose gold aluminum color options. The Fitbit Versa Lite doesn't come with a rose gold choice.

The Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Versa Special Edition comes in rose gold aluminum

You can grab a Fitbit Versa in a bunch of different colors including black and silver aluminum, but one of the more popular colors is the eye-catching rose gold. The Fitbit Versa Special Edition comes in black and rose gold aluminum color options, while the Fitbit Versa Lite only comes in silver, blue, and mulberry color choices.

It also comes in two other colors

The Fitbit Versa may be a sleek and stylish pick in rose gold, but it also comes in black aluminum and silver aluminum colors, too. Be sure to check out all three eye-catching options before making your final choice.

Pick a band that matches

There are tons of different options out there for Fitbit Versa bands, but if you wanted something that matched your rose gold Fitbit perfectly while still being functional for working out, we suggest taking a peek at the super comfortable and affordable Humenn Silicone Band in rose gold in their shiny rose gold color.

If you wanted something a bit more formal and business-y (aka something not as good for working out but a lot more professional for day-to-day wear) then the iGK Milanese Band is worth checking out, too.