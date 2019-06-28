Best answer: The Fitbit Versa Lite doesn't have built-in GPS but it uses "connected GPS" to track the details such as pace, distance, and elevation for your outdoor workouts.

How the Versa Lite uses GPS

While GPS is not built into the the Fitbit Versa Lite itself, it does utilize your smartphone's GPS to see real-time pace and distance during runs and bike rides. Your Versa Lite must be connected to your iPhone or other smartphone. The phone must be nearby in order for the Versa Lite to capture GPS information, as the Versa Lite is working with the sensors on your phone. This means you'll need to carry your smartphone with you on your run or ride. Fitbit calls this feature "connected GPS" to differentiate it from built-in GPS. You can use the connected GPS to gather the same information you'd get from a smartwatch with a built-in GPS.

To use connected GPS, you do have to make sure your phone's cellular services are on so it can still track your location when it's out of WiFi range. You'll also need to make sure your GPS can work when your phone is locked by keeping Background App Refresh in the Fitbit app on. Also, be sure that Location Services for the Fitbit app remain on.

Once you complete your outdoor workout and sync your Fitbit Versa Lite, your workout will be saved to your exercise history in the Fitbit app. There, in the dashboard, you can see more details about your activity such as elevation during your run. Click Log > Activities and tap on the specific workout to see details about it.

Remind me, what exactly is a Fitbit Versa Lite?

The Fitbit Versa Lite is a health and fitness smartwatch that tracks activity, calorie burn, steps, sleep stages, female cycles, and heart rate. It lets you receive notifications so you don't miss calls, texts, or app alerts. The Versa Lite has a 4+ day battery life so you only need to charge it a couple of times per week. It tracks more than different 15 types of exercise and it's water resistant up to 50 meters. Download over 100 apps and customize your watch face. It comes in five colorways: White/Silver Aluminum, Lilac Silver Aluminum, Marina Blue/Marina Blue Aluminum, Mulberry/Mulberry Aluminum, and Charcoal/Silver Aluminum.