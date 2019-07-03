Best answer: No, the Fitbit Versa Lite does not support Fitbit Pay. However, the Fitbit Versa Special Edition does.

No wrist payments with Versa Lite

Fitbit Pay is a form of contactless payment, similar to Apple Pay. Contactless payment utilizes a digital version of your credit and debit cards rather than a physical card. It's a convenient way to pay — especially if you like to travel light while exercising — and more secure than paying with a physical card.

Unfortunately, the Fitbit Versa Lite does not have a built-in NFC chip. That means it does cannot offer Fitbit Pay nor any other kind of contactless payment.

Enter the Fitbit Versa Special Edition. It does have built-in NFC chip and so it supports Fitbit Pay. So you can use your credit and debit cards from your wrist anywhere that accepts Fitbit Pay. Once you set up Fitbit Pay in the iPhone app you don't even have to have your phone on you in order to use Fitbit Pay on the Fitbit Versa Special Edition.

A little more about the Versa family

The Fitbit Versa Lite is a capable health and fitness smartwatch. It can track your exercise, calories burned, sleep, menstrual and fertility cycles, heart rate and more. It connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth and allows you to get notifications for texts, phone calls, and app alerts of all kinds. You can put apps on your Versa Lite, and you can customize the watch face to your taste.

The Fitbit Versa has all of the features the Versa Lite has. It also has some added features such as swim tracking, stair tracking, on-screen workouts, and music storage and playback, but it still doesn't have Fitbit Pay.

The Fitbit Versa Special Edition has everything the Fitbit Versa has and more. It adds one feature: contactless payments. And, unlike the Versa and the Versa Lite, it comes with two interchangeable bands rather than just one.