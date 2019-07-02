Best answer: Yes. The Fitbit Versa Lite automatically tracks the amount of sleep you're getting, plus how much time you spend in light, deep, and REM sleep. It can also help you develop better sleep habits.

In addition to being an all-around health and fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa Lite has the ability to track, provide insight, and help you improve your sleep. The Fitbit Versa Lite is intended to be worn around the clock, and will automatically track your sleep for you. When you wake up, check the Fitbit app on your connected smartphone to see how much sleep you got. You'll also see a graph that shows you how much time you spent in light, deep, and REM sleep. The Versa Lite uses a combination of heart rate detection and movement detectors to calculate these.

Sleep is a key aspect of your overall health and a lot of trackers do the bare minimum of tracking your sleep, but few can delve into the different stages of sleep. It's normal to experience short periods of being awake, even 10-30 times per night. On average, you spend about half your night in light sleep. This stage is good for memory and learning. You need deep sleep for recovery from workouts and to boost your immune system. REM happens as you come out of deep sleep, and it's what you need for mental restoration. Finding out where you might be lacking in sleep can give you insight into your health and what you can possibly do to fix any issues.

What other sleep features does it have?

Studies have shown that it's important to keep a regular sleep schedule, insofar as that's possible. The Fitbit Versa Lite can help. It uses a combination of your sleep goal, recent sleep trends, and your morning wake-up time to recommend an ideal bedtime for you. You can set the Versa Lite to remind you when it's time to turn in.

The Versa Lite and the Fitbit app offer insights about your sleep compared to other people of the same age and gender. You'll also get relavant tips for getting a better night's sleep and developing a bedtime routine.

While this feature may help your partner even more than it helps you, the Fitbit Versa Lite does have a silent alarm. You'll be awakened gently with a vibration rather than an audible alarm.

What is a Fitbit Versa Lite, anyway?

The Fitbit Versa Lite is a smartwatch that tracks exercise, steps, calorie burn, sleep, female cycles, heart rate, and more. It lets you get notifications from your connected smartphone for calls, texts, and app alerts. It's water-resistant to 50 meters so you can wear it in the pool, ocean, or shower. You can deck it out with apps and watch faces for a more personalized experience. Since it's intended to be work around the clock, you don't need to charge it daily. The battery can last over four days.