Best answer: Yes, the Vivofit jr. 2 does have sleep tracking capabilities. The device is equipped with an accelerometer motion sensor that tracks your child's sleep, which can be viewed in the Vivofit jr. app.

Sleep, track, sync

If you've been searching high and low for a fitness tracker that'll encourage your child to be more active and monitor their sleep patterns, you'll have met your match with the Garmin Vivofit jr. 2. This device pulls out all the stops when it comes to activity and sleep tracking. It will monitor how long they sleep each night as well as how much of it was light sleep vs. deep sleep.

When you download the Vivofit jr. app to your smartphone or tablet, you can sync it to your child's device. This will allow you to keep track of their activity, sleep, responsibilities, and more. Have more than one kid you want to keep up with? No problem. In fact, the app can track up to eight children/devices. A maximum of two parents or guardians can manage the devices via the Vivofit jr. app.