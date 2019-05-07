Best answer: The Mint Mobile service is compatible with most unlocked GSM smartphones, including the iPhone XR and iPhone XS/XS Max.
What's Mint Mobile?
Started by Ultra Mobile in 2016, Mint Mobile is a virtual network operator (MVNO) that provides prepaid mobile plans on the T-Mobile network in the United States. It's noted for offering discounted plans that start at just $15 per month. With Mint Mobile, you'll receive unlimited talk and text, a free SIM card, and the ability to use your phone as a mobile hotspot. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited data, but there are caps of 3, 8, or 12GB of 4G LTE per month.
When you reach your 4G LTE limit, your data speed drops to 128 kbps until the next month begins or you purchase more data starting at $10 per GB. With Auto Recharge, you can make sure you never run out of data by having your plan renewed automatically through your debit or credit card. Currently, Mint Mobile offers plans in 3-, 6-, and 12-months increments.
Look for more? You can also add international calling credits for as little as $5. You can make new purchases through the Mint Mobile app or website.
Will my phone work with Mint Mobile?
Apple handsets in the United States (the only area that Mint Mobile offers support) since the iPhone 6 support GSM, the Global System for Mobile Communications standard. At the time of purchase, these handsets were likely tied to AT&T, T-Mobile, or a similar carrier. Before the iPhone 6, phones for Verizon and Sprint customers would only work on CDMA, the Code-Division Multiple Access standard and didn't support GSM. That's no longer the case since most handsets in the U.S. now have CDMA and GSM chips inside.
The bottom line on this point: Late-generation iPhones work with Mint Mobile, assuming they're unlocked. Just to be sure, you can confirm this compatibility through the Mint Mobile website.
Is Mint Mobile available in my area?
Mint Mobile is available in most areas of the United States. You can check whether coverage is available in your location by visiting the Mint Mobile website.
