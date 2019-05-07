What's Mint Mobile?

Started by Ultra Mobile in 2016, Mint Mobile is a virtual network operator (MVNO) that provides prepaid mobile plans on the T-Mobile network in the United States. It's noted for offering discounted plans that start at just $15 per month. With Mint Mobile, you'll receive unlimited talk and text, a free SIM card, and the ability to use your phone as a mobile hotspot. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited data, but there are caps of 3, 8, or 12GB of 4G LTE per month.

When you reach your 4G LTE limit, your data speed drops to 128 kbps until the next month begins or you purchase more data starting at $10 per GB. With Auto Recharge, you can make sure you never run out of data by having your plan renewed automatically through your debit or credit card. Currently, Mint Mobile offers plans in 3-, 6-, and 12-months increments.

Look for more? You can also add international calling credits for as little as $5. You can make new purchases through the Mint Mobile app or website.

Will my phone work with Mint Mobile?