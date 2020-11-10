Best answer: Yes. The 13-inch MacBook Pro Apple silicon does support Thunderbolt 3. It ships with two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, which you can use to support peripherals like Apple's Pro Display XDR with 6K resolution.
Say hello to the first MacBook Pro Apple silicon
The 13-inch MacBook Pro (late 2020) is the first Pro model to use Apple silicon. In this case, it comes with an Apple M1 processor. With this chip, this MacBook Pro is considered the most powerful and efficient one to date. You can get up to 17 hours of web browsing and 20 hours of video playback from a single battery charge. Storage options include 256GB, 528GB, 1TB, or 2TB. For RAM, you get two options: 8GB or 16GB unified memory. Like earlier models, you get a Touch Bar, which is the closest thing you can get on a Mac to a touch screen.
Still need Intel?
Apple is still selling an Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro, which was released earlier this year. The model offers up to a 4-core Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of memory, up to 4GB of storage, and much more. This MacBook Pro version includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports.
