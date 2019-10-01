First came Animoji. Then Apple introduced Memoji. Thanks to iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, we now have Memoji stickers. These new sticker packs are available on more Apple devices than Animoji and Memoji. Still, there's a line in the sand and not every device supports the new feature.

What are Memoji stickers?

Animoji and Memoji are animated characters that can mimic your facial expressions. Memoji stickers, by contrast, are static creations based either on Memoji you've created or a character you've built from scratch. These auto-generated stickers feature emoji-like poses and faces such as star eyes, tears and crying, facepalm, shrugging, and many more.

Where Animoji and Memoji require a TrueDepth camera, Memoji stickers do not. The only requirements are that your device includes an Apple A9 chip or later, and has iOS 13/iPadOS 13 or later installed.

Supports Animoji, Memoji, and Memoji/Animoji stickers

The following Apple devices support all three creations:

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

11-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro (third-generation)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Supports only Memoji/Animoji stickers

The following devices only support Memoji/Animoji stickers:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPad (2017)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (first- and second-generation)

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPad (2019, seventh generation)

iPod touch (2019, seventh generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPad mini (fifth generation)

iPad Air (2019)

Start creating

We've already covered Memoji stickers. Here's more information on the new tool.

Questions?

If you have questions about Memoji stickers or iOS 13/iPadOS 13, let us know in the comments below.