First came Animoji. Then Apple introduced Memoji. Thanks to iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, we now have Memoji stickers. These new sticker packs are available on more Apple devices than Animoji and Memoji. Still, there's a line in the sand and not every device supports the new feature.
What are Memoji stickers?
Animoji and Memoji are animated characters that can mimic your facial expressions. Memoji stickers, by contrast, are static creations based either on Memoji you've created or a character you've built from scratch. These auto-generated stickers feature emoji-like poses and faces such as star eyes, tears and crying, facepalm, shrugging, and many more.
Where Animoji and Memoji require a TrueDepth camera, Memoji stickers do not. The only requirements are that your device includes an Apple A9 chip or later, and has iOS 13/iPadOS 13 or later installed.
Supports Animoji, Memoji, and Memoji/Animoji stickers
The following Apple devices support all three creations:
- iPhone X
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- 11-inch iPad Pro
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third-generation)
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
Supports only Memoji/Animoji stickers
The following devices only support Memoji/Animoji stickers:
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPad (2017)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (first- and second-generation)
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPad (2019, seventh generation)
- iPod touch (2019, seventh generation)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPad mini (fifth generation)
- iPad Air (2019)
Start creating
We've already covered Memoji stickers. Here's more information on the new tool.
Questions?
If you have questions about Memoji stickers or iOS 13/iPadOS 13, let us know in the comments below.