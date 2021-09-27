Does your new iPad mini have this weird 'jelly scrolling' display issue?

Apple's brand new and redesigned iPad mini appears to be suffering from a strange display issue known as 'jelly scrolling.' While not everyone appears to notice it, the symptom should be fairly easy to reproduce — users report that one half of the tablet's display scrolls more quickly than the other.

The issue hasn't been mentioned in any iPad mini reviews that I've seen, but it was first reported by The Verge's Dieter Bohn on Twitter. Since then, Reddit has become home to a growing collection of users who report the same issue.

Haven't seen if anybody else reported this but I see when scrolling in portrait mode with a lot of text on the screen there is a small amount of jelly scroll, where one side moves faster than the other. It’s subtle enough that it’s hard for me to film it, but it’s there. — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

While most noticeable when scrolling text, the problem is still visible in apps with images and other assets, perhaps making this a bigger issue than it might otherwise seem. This video from one Redditor shows the issue affecting the iTunes app.