Apple announced that it will be holding an online special event next week, Tuesday, September 15. It didn't say what will be announced, but it doesn't look like iPhones will be anywhere near that event. Look to October, instead.

I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaL — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2020

That means that this event will be an iPad and Apple Watch-only affair, although there is still the possibility that there could be more on the horizon. As Bloomberg points out, HomePods and even some new over-ear headphones are expected before the end of the year. Could they get some stage time next week?

Probably not, but at this point all bets are off. The arrival of as many as two new Apple Watches and a new iPad Air is more than enough to warrant an online event. As for iPhones? We'll have to wait until October to even see them, let alone buy them.