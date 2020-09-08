What you need to know
- Apple will hold an online special event next Tuesday, September 15.
- The event is expected to out new Apple Watches and iPads – possibly more.
- Don't expect to see any iPhones this time around, though.
Apple announced that it will be holding an online special event next week, Tuesday, September 15. It didn't say what will be announced, but it doesn't look like iPhones will be anywhere near that event. Look to October, instead.
I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaL— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2020
That means that this event will be an iPad and Apple Watch-only affair, although there is still the possibility that there could be more on the horizon. As Bloomberg points out, HomePods and even some new over-ear headphones are expected before the end of the year. Could they get some stage time next week?
Probably not, but at this point all bets are off. The arrival of as many as two new Apple Watches and a new iPad Air is more than enough to warrant an online event. As for iPhones? We'll have to wait until October to even see them, let alone buy them.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's September event stream outs Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of launch
Apple has its YouTube channel ready to stream next week's event. And it just outed Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of time.
Fortnite's iOS ban is costing Epic Games $26 million a month
Estimates suggest that Epic Games is losing up to $26 million every month in revenue whilst Fortnite remains banned from the App Store, revealing just how costly its spat with Apple could be.
Apple picks up a new patent for an under-display Touch ID sensor
The return of Touch ID might be in the offing if a new patent for an under-display sensor is any indication.
Protect your iPad 10.2-inch screen with these handy protectors
Don't let your new 10.2-inch iPad screen get scuffed up! We have the best screen protectors for you.