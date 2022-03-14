Don't expect a new Mac mini redesign in 2023, says Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's rumored 2023 Mac mini refresh won't come with a new look according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The rumored Mac mini refresh won't happen until 2023 according to a report by the same analyst last week. That machine has been rumored to have new Apple silicon in the form of an M2 or M2 Pro chip, although that could change between now and launch. For now, though, Kuo says that the outsides won't be anywhere near as interesting as the changes going on internally.

I think the new Mac mini in 2023 will likely remain the same form factor design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 12, 2022

Kuo's short and sweet post to Twitter instead says that we should expect the 2023 Mac mini to "remain the same form factor design" as the previous models. That form factor has largely remained unchanged for 12 years at this point, despite rumors that things would change. However, it's possible that the rumored Mac mini redesign was in fact the chassis eventually used for the newly announced Mac Studio.

The new Mac Studio has the same footprint of the Mac mini but is notably thicker, potentially causing some confusion among leakers and analysts.

The current M1 Mac mini has proven popular but has been blown out of the water by Mac Studio, something that is to be expected given the higher price and more powerful M1 Max and M1 Ultra internals.

Kuo recently began tweeting after creating the account 11 years ago and despite initial doubts it has since been confirmed that the account does indeed belong to the TF International Securities analyst.