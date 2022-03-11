Kuo: New Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac mini all delayed until 2023

Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo says a new Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac mini expected from Apple later this year may not arrive until 2023.

In a tweet Friday, an account purportedly belonging to Kuo stated:

2023: Mac Pro, iMac Pro and Mac mini

That is a revised prediction from the same account earlier this week which stated that while a new Mac Pro and iMac Pro were coming next year, the Mac mini would arrive in 2022 alongside a "more affordable" external display, likely a 27-inch display with no mini-LED. However, that prediction was made prior to the Apple March 8 event where Apple announced the Studio Display, which fits this description.

The report is strange as it directly contradicts previous reports from other analysts and insiders, and comes from Kuo's unofficial Twitter account, not his usual verified source.

Apple confirmed at the event that a new Mac Pro is on the way from the company, but of course, didn't reveal a date. Mark Gurman reported that multiple new Macs were on the way in 2022, from December:

Fans of the Mac mini will get a new model as well, although that isn't the biggest news by some margin. That's left for the Mac Pro. Gurman believes that Apple will launch a revamped Apple silicon Mac Pro in 2022, something that is very exciting indeed.

More recently, Gurman confirmed a new iMac Pro and an M2 version of the Mac mini are in development at Apple. In February, DSCC's Ross Young reported that a new iMac Pro was coming out possibly as early as June. As early as August Gurman also reported that a new Mac mini was on the way "in the next several months." More importantly, it doesn't match up with Apple's own timeline and reports that Apple will be done with its transition from Intel chips to Apple silicon by 2022.

A recent report from 9to5Mac claims that a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro both with M2 chips are coming later this year.

At its Peek Performance March 8 event Apple unveiled a new powerful Mac Studio and companion display.