Hyper is out today with two new dongles, one of which can be used to add a plethora of ports to your Mac. Both of them can, however, drive two 4K displays from an M1 Mac.

The first of the two is dubbed the HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI 3-in-1 USB-C Adapter and it will sell for $129.99. For that money, you'll get the aforementioned 4K output to two displays via HDMI as well as a 100W USB-C charging port.

The Dual 4K HDMI Adapter lets you connect to 2 HDMI displays, 1 at 4K 60Hz through HDMI and DP Alt-mode and 1 at 4K 30Hz through HDMI and Silicon Motion's InstantView technology. Enjoy quickly charging devices with our USB-C 100W PD charging port. And, it's fully compatible with MacBook Air/Pro (M1 & Intel powered) devices, Windows PC devices as well as Chromebook devices.

But undoubtedly, the best offering here is the Dual 4K HDMI 10-in-1 USB-C Hub, priced at just shy of $200. You get all kinds of things for your money here though, with the two 4K HDMI ports just the beginning. There's a whole lot more going on here!

Meet the newest way we're extending M1 MacBook connectivity. With the Dual 4K HDMI 10-in-1 USB-C Hub, you can extend to 2 displays at 4K video while getting access to 10 essential ports, including USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, and many more. Enjoy transferring photos in a flash, quick charging your device, and extending to 2 HDMI displays, all without having to download cumbersome drivers. And, it's fully compatible with MacBook Air/Pro (M1 & Intel powered) devices, Windows PC devices as well as Chromebook devices.

Features include:

HDMI 4K 60Hz

HDMI 4K 30Hz

USB-C 100W Power Delivery

Gigabit Ethernet

3.5mm Audio Combo Jack (Speaker & Microphone)

MicroSD UHS-I 104 MB/s

SD UHS-I 104 MB/s

2 x USB-A 5Gbps

USB-C 5Gbps

If that tickles your fancy — and it really should! — you can place an order now with shipping expected towards the end of the month. If you're in the market for a hub that gives you a ton of ports and need to drive two displays, this could be the best Mac offering around.