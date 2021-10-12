What you need to know
- Hyper has announced two new dongles that can output to two 4K monitors at a time.
- One of the new dongles can act as a hub with multiple new ports made available.
Hyper is out today with two new dongles, one of which can be used to add a plethora of ports to your Mac. Both of them can, however, drive two 4K displays from an M1 Mac.
The first of the two is dubbed the HyperDrive Dual 4K HDMI 3-in-1 USB-C Adapter and it will sell for $129.99. For that money, you'll get the aforementioned 4K output to two displays via HDMI as well as a 100W USB-C charging port.
The Dual 4K HDMI Adapter lets you connect to 2 HDMI displays, 1 at 4K 60Hz through HDMI and DP Alt-mode and 1 at 4K 30Hz through HDMI and Silicon Motion's InstantView technology. Enjoy quickly charging devices with our USB-C 100W PD charging port. And, it's fully compatible with MacBook Air/Pro (M1 & Intel powered) devices, Windows PC devices as well as Chromebook devices.
But undoubtedly, the best offering here is the Dual 4K HDMI 10-in-1 USB-C Hub, priced at just shy of $200. You get all kinds of things for your money here though, with the two 4K HDMI ports just the beginning. There's a whole lot more going on here!
Meet the newest way we're extending M1 MacBook connectivity. With the Dual 4K HDMI 10-in-1 USB-C Hub, you can extend to 2 displays at 4K video while getting access to 10 essential ports, including USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, and many more. Enjoy transferring photos in a flash, quick charging your device, and extending to 2 HDMI displays, all without having to download cumbersome drivers. And, it's fully compatible with MacBook Air/Pro (M1 & Intel powered) devices, Windows PC devices as well as Chromebook devices.
Features include:
- HDMI 4K 60Hz
- HDMI 4K 30Hz
- USB-C 100W Power Delivery
- Gigabit Ethernet
- 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack (Speaker & Microphone)
- MicroSD UHS-I 104 MB/s
- SD UHS-I 104 MB/s
- 2 x USB-A 5Gbps
- USB-C 5Gbps
If that tickles your fancy — and it really should! — you can place an order now with shipping expected towards the end of the month. If you're in the market for a hub that gives you a ton of ports and need to drive two displays, this could be the best Mac offering around.
New report says Apple is battling TV+ piracy online
A new report claims that Apple is battling piracy online since the launch of its Apple TV+ streaming platform in 2019.
Review: Metroid Dread is a stellar continuation of Samus' journey
Metroid Dread provides a stellar continuation of Samus' story. With excellent gameplay and visuals, there's only a handful of dated design ideas that keep it from being truly perfect.
Review: Waterfield's Latigo Leather Holster holds your iPhone 13 in style
If you love high quality leather and holsters, then Waterfield's Latigo Leather iPhone Holster is definitely one you should consider.
Get your iOS game on with these gaming cases and accessories for iPhone
Along with serious iOS gaming comes a variety of annoying problems. Here we have a few solutions in the way of cases and accessories for gaming on the iPhone 13 Pro.