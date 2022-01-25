Dropbox says its users might not be able to open files on macOS 12

What you need to know
- Dropbox has warned users that third-party apps might soon be unable to access online-only files.
- A workaround means opening files manually via Finder.
- A beta release is coming that should help fix the issue.
Once-popular online storage and sync outfit Dropbox has once again upset Mac users after it sent an email out to users saying that they might soon be unable to access some files.
According to an email sent to customers, Dropbox is concerned that people running a future version of macOS Monterey might not be able to access online-only files via third-party apps. It mentions macOS 12.3, a release that doesn't exist yet, although that could be a mistake. It's also possible that Dropbox has been given a heads-up by Apple, of course. The latter seems most likely given the talk of macOS 12.3 in a related support article on the Dropbox website.
The problem, the email says, is that "for this release, Dropbox doesn't have full support for online-only files." That means that files that only live on Dropbox's servers — and not on your Mac — could go AWOL at some point in the future, at least in terms of access via third-party apps. Files should still be available via Finder, at least.
Dropbox is actively working on full support for the upcoming macOS 12.3 (Monterey) release and will begin rolling out a beta version in March 2022.
If you choose to update to macOS 12.3, you may have issues opening online-only files in third-party applications on your Mac. As a temporary workaround, you can open online-only files directly in Finder.
Dropbox has been struggling to maintain its position as the best Mac app for syncing files and saving them to the cloud of late. It's still working on a native Apple silicon version of its app, for example.
