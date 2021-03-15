DuckDuckGo highlights stark privacy comparison between itself and Google

DuckDuckGo has some words for Google and its privacy (or lack thereof) practices.

Google has been mysteriously delaying the release of the privacy labels for their apps on the App Store. Apple now requires developers to disclose what kind of data they collect from their users and many have been waiting to see what apps like Google Chrome, Gmail, and others collect.

Once Google revealed how much data they collect, competing browser DuckDuckGo was quick to point out the difference between the two.

After months of stalling, Google finally revealed how much personal data they collect in Chrome and the Google app. No wonder they wanted to hide it. Spying on users has nothing to do with building a great web browser or search engine. We would know (our app is both in one).

— DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) March 15, 2021

DuckDuckGo, while not as popular as Google, does not collect any data from its users for its iOS app. The browser is built with privacy in mind, and has even been floated as a potential acquisition by Apple, a company who still does not own its own browser.

Users who have switched to DuckDuckGo have remarked on its accuracy and privacy protections. If you're wanting to keep your browsing private, it seems to be the browser of choice.