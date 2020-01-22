EA has confirmed that it is ending support for Tetris across iOS. That means that Tetris Premium, Tetris 2011, and Tetris Blitz are all going the way of the dodo. And to make matters worse, you won't be able to play – them even if you already have them installed – as of April 21.

The company has updated all of its apps with a paragraph of text explaining the situation, as first spotted by MacRumors. But while the text does say that everything is going bye-bye, it doesn't say why.

Hello Fans, We have had an amazing journey with you so far but sadly, it is time to say goodbye. As of April 21, 2020, EA's Tetris(R) app will be retired, and will no longer be available to play. Kindly note that you will still be able to enjoy the game and use any existing in-game items until April 21, 2020. We hope you have gotten many hours of enjoyment out of this game and we appreciate your ongoing support. Thank you!

Understandably, people aren't happy. These games weren't free, and anyone who purchased them will be unable to play them as of April 21, 2020. That's.... not good. And it's yet another example of EA managing to get itself into a sticky situation. Because it just can't help itself anymore.