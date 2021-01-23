Several people have asked me to recommend wireless headphones that aren't so darn expensive. I've been using the Earfun Free Pro wireless earbuds and I really like them, in fact they are one of my favorite Bluetooth headphones for Apple Watch. I use them a lot with my iPhone and iPad, too. They may not be AirPods Pro, but the sound quality is good.
The EarFun Free Pro Wireless Earbuds are small, lightweight, and include four different sized sets of ear tips, and three pairs of ear hooks are also included for a perfect fit. The battery life is pretty good and the charging case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. Linking them up to my various devices is easy. Best of all, they have active noise-canceling that you can toggle on and off at will. With an 18-month warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee, they are worth checking out.
EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds
Bottom line: Truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation don't have to be expensive.
The Good
- Well-priced
- Good sound quality for listening and phone calls
- Lightweight and comfortable with many fit options
- Active noise-canceling
- Wireless charging
The Bad
- May not be comfortable enough for all-day wear
- Touch-controls have a learning curve
That price, though
EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds: What I like
EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds are a good value. You get quite a lot of premium features without the premium price tag. I've been using them for weeks and I find the sound quality to be good enough for me. While I'm not an audiophile, I do listen to music, watch videos, and talk on the phone. For my purposes, these earbuds do the trick. I especially appreciate the active noise-canceling. My husband and I both work from home now, so popping in these earbuds allows me to focus on my work without his calls and conferences spilling into my consciousness.
The EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 for a stable connection and long range. I find that I have to wander pretty far from my iPhone before they cut out. Gamers will appreciate the low latency. While I'm not a gamer, I do like that the sounds in my videos match the actors' mouths! I haven't worn them to work out, but they are quite stable in my ears, so I could. I jumped around a bit, trying to shake them out, but they stay put. Since they are IPX5 rated for sweat and rain, you don't have to worry about a sudden rain on your run.
The battery works for about seven hours, and the charging case adds another 25 hours for a total of 32 hours on a single full charge. You charge up the case with the included USB-C cord or just place it on a wireless charging pad. The fast-charging feature gives you two hours of play time from a 10-minute charge. You can use either the left or right earbud on its own. Phone calls sound good on both ends, thanks to four microphones that filter out 80% of ambient noise.
Fiddly
EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds: What I don't like
Touch controls aren't a bad thing, but there is definitely a learning curve. Tap twice on either earbud to play or pause your music. Triple-tap on the right earbud to advance to the next track. Tap once on the right to turn the volume up, and once on the left to turn the volume down. Tap twice on either earbud to answer or end a phone call. Tap and hold either earbud for two seconds to reject a call. Answer and transfer two calls by triple-tapping either earbud. Tap and hold the right earbud for two seconds to activate Siri. Triple-tap the left earbud to turn active noise-canceling on and off. Tap and hold the left earbud to turn Low Latency mode on and off. So you can see, it's a lot to remember, and it's not necessarily intuitive. You just have to learn it.
I do find the EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds quite comfortable when I put them in, but I can only wear them for a few hours at a time. Frankly, that's longer than I can wear most earbuds. That's just my experience — others may be able to wear them all day every day. My ears are pretty sensitive and I've really never found anything I can wear all day.
The competition
The obvious competition is AirPods Pro. While I don't own them myself, so I can't make a direct comparison, but our former manager, rock star Lory Gil loved them. Not only did she find them quite comfortable, but she appreciated the sound quality and active noise-canceling. AirPods Pro will switch automatically between Apple devices, which makes them more convenient than the other earbuds that must be manually switched. Of course, AirPods Pro also cost quite a bit more than EarFun Free Pro earbuds.
I also like the Urbanista London wireless earbuds. They look similar to AirPods but they come in fun, fashionable colors while EarFun Free Pro earbuds come only in black. They do cost quite a bit more than the EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds as well, though.
EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds: Should you buy
You should buy this if ...
You want noise-canceling, truly wireless earbuds for less
EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds are just that. You get wireless freedom and active noise-canceling in a well-priced package.
You want precision fit
EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds come with four different ear tip sizes and three different ear hook sizes, so you can most likely find just the right fit regardless of ear shape and size.
You want all-day battery life
The earbuds alone will last you most of the day, but when they start to run out (at about the six or seven-hour mark) you can simply pop them into the case as needed for another 25 hours of battery life. You get two hours of play time from a 10-minute charge.
You should not buy this if ...
You want automatic device-switching
You'll need to purchase Apple's own headphones, such as AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max for that.
You want intuitive controls
I don't find EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds' touch controls intuitive or easy to learn, but once you get past the learning curve it's fine.
You want all-day wear
I find them very comfortable to wear for a few hours, even longer than most earbuds, but beyond that, they start to bug me. I can only speak for my own sensitive ears — your experience may be different.
EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds aren't necessarily for the high-end audiophile, but they're a great option for someone just looking for some nicely-priced truly wireless earbuds that have active noise cancelation. These are great for working, working out, speaking on the phone, listening to music or podcasts, watching videos, using Siri, and even gaming. With IPX5 water-resistance, you don't have to worry about sweat or rain. The charging case charges via USB-C or wirelessly, and gives you up to 32 hours of listening on a single charge. The fast-charging feature means two hours of play time off of a 10-minute charge. With four sizes of ear tips and three sizes of ear hooks, you'll be sure to find the right fit. For my purposes, they sound great and they do everything I need my headphones to do.
EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds
Bottom line: Get truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation without breaking the bank.
