Several people have asked me to recommend wireless headphones that aren't so darn expensive. I've been using the Earfun Free Pro wireless earbuds and I really like them, in fact they are one of my favorite Bluetooth headphones for Apple Watch. I use them a lot with my iPhone and iPad, too. They may not be AirPods Pro, but the sound quality is good. The EarFun Free Pro Wireless Earbuds are small, lightweight, and include four different sized sets of ear tips, and three pairs of ear hooks are also included for a perfect fit. The battery life is pretty good and the charging case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. Linking them up to my various devices is easy. Best of all, they have active noise-canceling that you can toggle on and off at will. With an 18-month warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee, they are worth checking out. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds Bottom line: Truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation don't have to be expensive. The Good Well-priced

Good sound quality for listening and phone calls

Lightweight and comfortable with many fit options

Active noise-canceling

Wireless charging The Bad May not be comfortable enough for all-day wear

Touch-controls have a learning curve $60 at Amazon

$60 at EarFun

That price, though EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds: What I like

EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds are a good value. You get quite a lot of premium features without the premium price tag. I've been using them for weeks and I find the sound quality to be good enough for me. While I'm not an audiophile, I do listen to music, watch videos, and talk on the phone. For my purposes, these earbuds do the trick. I especially appreciate the active noise-canceling. My husband and I both work from home now, so popping in these earbuds allows me to focus on my work without his calls and conferences spilling into my consciousness. The EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 for a stable connection and long range. I find that I have to wander pretty far from my iPhone before they cut out. Gamers will appreciate the low latency. While I'm not a gamer, I do like that the sounds in my videos match the actors' mouths! I haven't worn them to work out, but they are quite stable in my ears, so I could. I jumped around a bit, trying to shake them out, but they stay put. Since they are IPX5 rated for sweat and rain, you don't have to worry about a sudden rain on your run. The battery works for about seven hours, and the charging case adds another 25 hours for a total of 32 hours on a single full charge. You charge up the case with the included USB-C cord or just place it on a wireless charging pad. The fast-charging feature gives you two hours of play time from a 10-minute charge. You can use either the left or right earbud on its own. Phone calls sound good on both ends, thanks to four microphones that filter out 80% of ambient noise. Fiddly EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds: What I don't like

Touch controls aren't a bad thing, but there is definitely a learning curve. Tap twice on either earbud to play or pause your music. Triple-tap on the right earbud to advance to the next track. Tap once on the right to turn the volume up, and once on the left to turn the volume down. Tap twice on either earbud to answer or end a phone call. Tap and hold either earbud for two seconds to reject a call. Answer and transfer two calls by triple-tapping either earbud. Tap and hold the right earbud for two seconds to activate Siri. Triple-tap the left earbud to turn active noise-canceling on and off. Tap and hold the left earbud to turn Low Latency mode on and off. So you can see, it's a lot to remember, and it's not necessarily intuitive. You just have to learn it. I do find the EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds quite comfortable when I put them in, but I can only wear them for a few hours at a time. Frankly, that's longer than I can wear most earbuds. That's just my experience — others may be able to wear them all day every day. My ears are pretty sensitive and I've really never found anything I can wear all day. The competition

The obvious competition is AirPods Pro. While I don't own them myself, so I can't make a direct comparison, but our former manager, rock star Lory Gil loved them. Not only did she find them quite comfortable, but she appreciated the sound quality and active noise-canceling. AirPods Pro will switch automatically between Apple devices, which makes them more convenient than the other earbuds that must be manually switched. Of course, AirPods Pro also cost quite a bit more than EarFun Free Pro earbuds.

I also like the Urbanista London wireless earbuds. They look similar to AirPods but they come in fun, fashionable colors while EarFun Free Pro earbuds come only in black. They do cost quite a bit more than the EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds as well, though. EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds: Should you buy