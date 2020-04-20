If you've been holding off making a Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro purchase so you can see the thing in action, now is your time. We've started to see early reviews of the new tablet keyboard pop up on YouTube and it makes for interesting viewing.

I've been curious to see how this thing fares when it isn't in the hands of someone who works for Apple, so seeing these videos is important in my buying process. I'm sure it's yours, too.

Photographer and videographer Tyler Stalman notes that there's plenty of heft to the new keyboard. And that's needed – otherwise, the whole thing would fall over when a weighty iPad is attached.