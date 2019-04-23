Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

There are a lot of great business credit cards out there that can help small business owners get the most out of their spending. Today we feature the Chase Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card, and for good reason: Currently, Chase is offering applicants a sign up bonus of 80,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $5,000 in the first three months of account opening. Those 80,000 points are estimated to be worth $1,600. There is a $95 annual fee that comes along with the card, but as we will see below, the card comes with a lot of additional value. Earning points The Ink Business Preferred offers a unique earning schedule that can be really valuable for business owners. For your first $150,000 in annual spend, you will earn 3x points in travel, which includes airfare, hotels, taxis, and more. You'll also earn 3x on connectivity services (internet / phone), shipping services, and advertising services (on social media / search engines). As you can see, business owners can easily make use of these bonus categories. Let's assume that you were able to spend all $150,000 in these categories. You'd score 450,000 Ultimate Rewards points, which is valued at $9,000. If you include the sign up bonus, you got over $10,000 in value in the first year. Not too shabby.

Getting down to business Chase Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card With so many ways to gain bonus points and its large sign up offer, the Chase Ink Business Preferred card has become one of the most popular business cards on the market. As a business owner, you can also provide cards to your employees for free. See at The Points Guy