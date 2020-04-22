A lot of us don't think about where our gadgets come from, at least not in the environmental sense. We tend to think about this sort of thing in terms of jobs or how companies treat their workers.￼ Companies like Apple do talk about it a lot, but the reality of the situation is that, for most people, the environmental impact of making our favorite devices doesn't enter into the equation. For most people, their smartphone is probably the most import gadget that they own, and the last decade-plus of purchasing certainly confirms that. And given that our smartphones are, generally, relatively small compared to other devices like laptops and desktops, you might think that the environmental impact is similarly tiny. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more While it's true that a single iPhone requires fewer resources than, say, a single MacBook, anywhere between eight and ten times the number of iPhones are sold in a given year than any kind of Mac, so collectively, it adds up. It's important to know what it takes to make a phone, so we can correctly judge the environmental impact our purchasing decisions have. We'll examine at that impact by looking at the life cycle of Apple's most recent high-end iPhone, the iPhone 11 Pro, as well as Google's 2018 flagship, the Pixel 3. Note: This information comes from the device environmental reports provided by both Apple and Google. A problem of data It should be said up front that there's a certain lack of data about what exactly goes into your phone. While Apple, in the past, has provided detailed breakdowns of the exact materials that went into each phone, the company no longer seems to be doing that. It'll tell us how much greenhouse gas the production process creates, or how efficient the charger is, but when it comes to materials, we're in the dark. The amount of data and solid numbers provided by either company is, frankly, disappointing. Meanwhile, Google provides little to no data on device recycling. Additionally, the company has yet to produce a report on the environmental impact of its latest flagship device, the Pixel 4. Hence, the use of the Pixel 3 in its place. It's frustrating, to say the least, that these companies, whose products are some of the most popular in the world, elect not to release more detailed breakdowns of environmental impact and material usage. It's particularly irksome when said companies used to provide these breakdowns and have simply elected not to continue. After all, it's not like they don't know. We can only hope that Apple, Google, and other companies decide to be more detailed in the future. Greenhouse gas emissions Greenhouse gases are a massive source of pollution and a contributor to climate change. The lifecycle of each iPhone or Pixel produces some amount of carbon emissions. The Google Pixel 3, for instance, leads to around 65kg of CO2 emissions for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 11 Pro produces around 80-110kg of CO2 emissions between the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB models. To put these devices in a little perspective, the lifecycle of Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro creates an estimated 384kg of CO2 emissions. Most of the greenhouse gas production comes during the production cycle of both phones comes during the actual building process, with a notable amount coming from actual consumer use. Here's how the percentages break down:

iPhone 11 Pro Google Pixel 3 Production 83% 72% Transport 3% 6% Use 13% 21% Recycling <1% 1% Total emissions 80kg (64GB model) 65kg (128GB model)

The environmental impact of this kind of carbon production can be massive compared to computers like the MacBook. Apple sold an estimated 18 million Macs in 2019, with a footprint between 174kg to 2765kg of greenhouse gases each. Assuming the vast majority are from the MacBook lineup (a safe assumption), then we're talking about C02 production somewhere in the ballpark of 3.1 to 7.1 million kilograms. By contrast, the iPhones Apple sold in 2019 produced carbon emissions of roughly between 72kg and 86kg per device. But Apple sold an estimated 185 million iPhones in 2019, which leaves us with somewhere between 13.3 to 15.9 million kilograms of carbon emissions. Phones produce fewer carbon emissions than larger products, but there are millions more of them. It's no wonder, then, that electronics companies like Apple and Google continually make refinements in their processes in an attempt to drive down produced emissions, though they're not always successful. For example, the estimated amount of CO2 produced by the iPhone 11 Pro is up very slightly from what was produced by its predecessor, the iPhone XS. Materials

Apple constantly puts a spotlight on its use of recycled materials, both for its products and for its packaging. The company has been increasing its use of recycled materials, including tin, plastics, and even some rare earth elements. Apple uses tin to solder components together on both the main logic board and the power adapter, 100% of which is now recycled tin. Additionally, Apple also used 100% recycled rare earth elements to create a new magnet for the Taptic Engine in the phone, which accounts for 24% of the rare earth element used in the phone overall. As for plastics, Apple still uses fossil-fuel-based plastics in its devices, though it has increased its use of recycled plastics and renewable alternatives by 35% in the iPhone 11 Pro. The company is also looking to increase that percentage over time. Google, meanwhile, offers a more detailed breakdown of exactly what materials are in the Pixel 3, and what percentage of the device those materials make up:

Materials Percentage Aluminum 31g (21%) Electronics 30g (20.3%) Display 5g (3.4%) Plastic 3g (2%) Glass 36g (24.3%) Battery 39g (26.4%) Steel 2g (1.3%) Other 2g (1.3%)

What Google doesn't do, however, is tell us just how many of the components in the Pixel 3 are made from recycled material. While it did so in the past, Apple appears to no longer be providing similar material breakdowns for its phones produced in 2019 and 2020. We know that the iPhone 11 Pro likely uses similar amounts of material as the Pixel 3, though with less aluminum and more steel. Here's what we do know about the materials that Apple uses in its devices, in a general sense. Copper and small amounts of gold are both used in the making of printed circuit boards. Cobalt is an important component in batteries. Apple uses aluminum in everything from iPhones to the Mac Pro, though on the iPhone 11 Pro, the aluminum is predominantly replaced with steel. There's also a lot of glass and plastics, as well as some tungsten in important areas of many devices. Both Apple and Google make heavy use of recycled and/or recyclable materials in the packaging of devices. The wood fiber in Apple's packaging is 95% based on wood fiber, 64% of which is recycled, and less than 5% of the packaging is made from plastic, just as it is for Google. Google makes use of mostly paper packaging, and the structural layer to each box is made from 100% recycled material. Apple, for its part, does its best to ethically source the tin, tantalum, tungsten, gold, and cobalt used in its phones. While it already uses recycled tin in the solder of the phone, the company has announced efforts to move towards product designs that don't require newly-mined materials in an effort to reduce the amount of mining overall. Suppliers

Both Apple and Google work with their suppliers to reduce environmental impact. Google requires its suppliers to get and maintain any required environmental permits, as does Apple. Both companies are also working with their suppliers to transition to use green energy as much as possible, with Apple having a stated goal of moving to 100% clean energy-based production for its devices. Both companies hold material suppliers to high environmental standards. Apple and Google both make sure that suppliers aren't using harmful and restricted chemicals, like mercury, when building devices, too. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 3 are free of arsenic, mercury, brominated flame-retardant material, and PVC, and Apple also notes that the iPhone 11 Pro is free of beryllium. Apple also takes steps to make sure that its suppliers use safe cleaners and degreasers in its facilities, both for the environment and worker safety. Additionally, Apple makes sure that suppliers aren't generating waste that will be sent to landfills. Energy usage There are multiple facets to the energy usage of any given device. First there's the energy it takes to make it. Then there's the energy it uses when it's in a customer's hands. How much you use your phone determines how much battery power it expends, which, in turn, determines how much power it takes to charge it when you plug it in or lay it down on its wireless charging pad. Apple and Google have each made strides towards using less energy to make their phones, but also to ensure that they use less power once in the hands of customers. For instance, iPhone 11 Pro uses 40% less power when charging than current Department of Energy requirements for battery chargers. Apple and Google have done a lot of work on charging efficiency. Both companies have noted that their phone chargers use a minimal amount of power when plugged into the wall (0.02W in both cases). Each has also broken down the efficiency of their power adapters when tested at various levels of their output current

11OV 115V 230V iPhone 11 Pro (Charger efficiency) 87.3% 87.7% 87.9% Google Pixel 3 (Charger efficiency) N/A 83.5% at 5V

86% at 9V 82.5% at 5V

85.9% at 9V