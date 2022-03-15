Edison Mail now lets people edit the bottom bar to put their most-used buttons there, while the same update also makes it easier for people to mark emails as spam as well as block the sender for good.

The new improvements were detailed in a blog post earlier today, with the new swipe gestures getting the focus. With the updated Edison Mail installed from the App Store, users will be able to change the email swipe gestures to either mark items as spam or block the sender entirely.

Our swipe settings have always given you the ability to Archive, Snooze, Trash and more with a simple fluid movement. Now you can include Mark as Spam and Block Sender to the list of these swipeable abilities. With the ability to swipe to Mark as Spam and Block Sender, we've cut down on the number of steps required to keep your inbox clear of spammers. We're the pioneers of one-tap unsubscribe from junk, and now the process is easier than ever before.

The updated and customizable bottom bar is also a huge deal for people who are frustrated by the options that are available via default. Now, people can choose icons for a number of different actions including flagging emails, marking them as unread, and more.

When reading an email, the traditional bottom bar icons you see are Move Message, Archive, Trash, Reply, and Forward. Tap and hold any of them to discover the additional actions you can place instead — Snooze, Unread, Mark as Spam, Block Sender, and Flag. Drag any of these icons down to replace any existing action to better customize your email experience.

Edison Software has also made improvements to the backend spam blocking, making it easier than ever to take back control of your inbox.

Those who already have Edison Mail installed will be able to download the update now. Everyone else can grab it from the App Store now. Edison Mail is one of the best iPhone and iPad email apps around today and is definitely worth checking out if the stock Mail app isn't cutting it for you.