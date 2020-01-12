Phew! What a week it's been with CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. While I wasn't physically there, it's been exhausting keeping up with all of the crazy new tech that's been announced, shown off, or launched this week. I mean, I'm sure all of us here at iMore could use some relaxation time in that "floatation" bathtub that costs almost $19K, am I right? Hah!

Speaking of CES, there are quite a few products that I'm super hyped about, and are actually within reach in terms of cost (unfortunately, that Flotation bathtub is not one of those).

While I personally still prefer to use macOS for all of my computing needs, I truly have enjoyed seeing iPadOS grow and evolve into a sleek alternative for others. And with the new Brydge iPad keyboard with built-in trackpad that was just revealed at CES, I think it's amazing how the iPad is turning into a psuedo-MacBook.

I'm still stuck with a 2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro that is serving me well when I need it, so I won't be able to experience Brydge's new offering since it's only for the third-gen iPad Pros. But our own rockin' Lory Gil has been using a prototype unit for a few weeks and she's impressed with it. This product definitely closes the gap between a MacBook and iPad even further, and I'm excited to see where it takes us.

Another thing that particularly caught my eye is the Juno from Matrix, which is a kitchen appliance for cooling your drinks super fast. That's right — with this baby, you should be able to chill that bottle of rosé or case of beers that someone brought over to your next gathering in a matter of minutes! No more throwing them in the fridge and waiting hours. It even works for chilling your just-brewed tea or coffee, and as a lover of iced coffee, I'm all over that! It's genius, and honestly I'm surprised it wasn't thought of before, unless I just missed it.

As someone who doesn't speak a second language (my Cantonese is what you would consider broken), I'm thrilled for products like the Ambassador from Waverly Labs. I thought the design of it is interesting, as it features the over-the-ear style that I usually prefer with headphones. Honestly, it doesn't look that out of place, and people could just think that it's some futuristic earbuds. But it will translate speech in over 20 languages and 42 dialects in real-time, and from our team's hands-on at CES, the translation is pretty accurate. I would love to use this when I travel to other countries where there may be a language barrier, and with it coming out in April with a price of $199, it seems fairly palatable.

There were plenty of other cool and interesting products that we've covered from CES 2020, so don't miss out on all of our coverage from the week!