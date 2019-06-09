They're all coming to a device near you this fall. Right now, developers are playing around with a lot of those new features and getting their apps ready to take advantage of them thanks to the developer beta release. This time around, Apple is going out of its way to remind you that developer betas are risky business and you may want to reconsider waiting until the public beta next month unless you really need to try it out right now. Here's what Apple says:

Happy Sunday friends. This past week was one crazy ride! Monday kicked off WWDC 2019 with the traditional keynote and, no joke, this year was the first year we couldn't type fast enough to keep up with Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. (Hey, Apple, how about a setting that causes everyone to pause between slides, even slightly?).

Important Note for Thrill Seekers : If you're interested in living on the edge and trying out the great new features in iOS 13, we strongly advise waiting for the many bug fixes and refinements coming to the public beta next month.

WWDC is an incredible experience for us. We get to meet the developers that bring us all the amazing apps we use every day. There are great parties, fun live podcasts, and big concerts that happen all week long.

The Apple Design Awards, for example, are like the Oscars for developers. Getting a Design award from Apple is a high honor, and for some, a lifelong goal. We were lucky enough to chat with some of the winners of this year's ADAs and learn a bit about the hard work that goes into designing an award-winning app.

Rene had some rare and exciting opportunities to talk with Sarah Herrlinger, Director, Global Accessibility Policy & initiatives at Apple about the new accessibility features and Bud Tribble, Vice President of Software Technology at Apple about the new privacy features. Grab some popcorn and settle in for an epic Apple hour.

The developer betas are our big focus right now. We took the risk and dove into all the dev betas so you don't have to. Don't worry. We didn't download anything onto our daily drivers.

Check out our special Live From WWDC episode of the iMore Show to hear us rave about what we know so far about all the software updates coming this fall.

Of course, the news we've all been waiting nearly two years for is the unveiling of the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. This powerful new Mac isn't for everyone, but we sure do like the way it sparkles!

Keep a close eye on iMore this week as we dig into the nitty-gritty of all the developer betas to uncover what you'll get to experience this fall (or next month if you're willing to test the public beta).

If you have a specific question, you can hit Rene or Lory up on Twitter or add a comment to any of our articles. We're here to help!

Have a great week!

Lory & Rene

