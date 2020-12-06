It's been a wild ride for all of us here at iMore, as well as our sister sites, Android Central and Windows Central, this past week. That's because we were all scouring the web for all of those amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to help you, dear reader, save some dough while shopping for gifts for others (or yourself, it's okay). Now, let us resume our regularly scheduled programming...

But this week, I want to take some time and talk about two big changes that are happening here at iMore. First, our own rockstar, Lory Gil, is moving on to bigger and brighter things! I'm so very proud of her, and I know she's going to absolutely crush it where she is going. As she takes her leave, I want to reflect a bit on how amazing Lory is as a person.

Lory has been such an incredible driving force on shaping iMore in the past few years — you can see how much of an impact she has had on iMore pretty much everywhere here. When I started out freelancing here at iMore back in 2018, Lory was eager to hear my ideas, my pitches, and always encouraged me to write about the things that I'm most passionate about. I often had ideas that I thought were dumb in my head, but she always believed that I could make it work. Even when I wasn't a full-time writer here, she was supportive of everything that I did. I often have self-doubt about my work, but Lory believed in me enough that she eventually offered me a full-time position at iMore, and it's been one of the best things that has happened to me. I'm eternally grateful to Lory for always believing in me and getting me to where I am now.

It's been hard on me since she announced that she is leaving the iMore team — I honestly consider Lory to be a mentor, and one of my best friends here at iMore, even though she was my boss for years. I know that it may be hard for a lot of people to think about loving their job and bosses, but that's what iMore and Lory are to me. I'm so glad for the opportunity to have worked with such an amazing person, who helped me grow and find my voice here at iMore, and was just always there to help me out when I needed it.

We're all going to miss you, Lory Gil! We know you're going to do amazing things where you're going!

Secondly, Joe Keller will be stepping up and taking on the role of iMore Managing Editor. I know that Lory has left some big shoes to fill, but I am confident in Joe's ability to lead the rest of us here at iMore into a new era. I'm looking forward to seeing Joe make iMore his own.

Change is hard, and it takes time to accept. But I am so proud of Lory and I know Joe is going to be great in his new role. Now, let's raise a toast to these two and see where the road takes us from this point forward. Cheers!