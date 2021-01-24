If you're reading this — congratulations, we've survived the last four years, and honestly, I'm full of hope for what lies ahead. This past week was a huge one, and one that many of us have been anticipating for a very long time. Of course, I'm talking about the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Honestly, I'm amazed that I made it through the last four years, but somehow we did it (give yourself a pat on the back), and I'm eager to see the new administration get to work on repairing the damage that was done to the country. It's just refreshing to see a new administration that welcomes truth and transparency, and won't be attacking the media by claiming "fake news" 24/7. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

And even though the inauguration was for President Joe Biden, I've been absolutely loving the Bernie Sanders meme that came out of it. You know, the one where he's sitting on the chair, bundled up in his signature jacket and mittens, with a properly worn face mask? Yeah, that one. I know that some of you may be tired of it already (it did get burned out fairly quickly), but honestly, it's nice to see something fun come out of the past week. Let's not rain on the parade — we could all use something genuinely humorous after everything that we've been through.