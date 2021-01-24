If you're reading this — congratulations, we've survived the last four years, and honestly, I'm full of hope for what lies ahead.
This past week was a huge one, and one that many of us have been anticipating for a very long time. Of course, I'm talking about the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Honestly, I'm amazed that I made it through the last four years, but somehow we did it (give yourself a pat on the back), and I'm eager to see the new administration get to work on repairing the damage that was done to the country. It's just refreshing to see a new administration that welcomes truth and transparency, and won't be attacking the media by claiming "fake news" 24/7.
And even though the inauguration was for President Joe Biden, I've been absolutely loving the Bernie Sanders meme that came out of it. You know, the one where he's sitting on the chair, bundled up in his signature jacket and mittens, with a properly worn face mask? Yeah, that one. I know that some of you may be tired of it already (it did get burned out fairly quickly), but honestly, it's nice to see something fun come out of the past week. Let's not rain on the parade — we could all use something genuinely humorous after everything that we've been through.
Speaking of things that I'm looking forward to, there's a new rumor floating around that the next iPhone may have a smaller notch thanks to a Face ID upgrade. I got pretty excited once hearing this, because one of my biggest gripes with the iPhone X when it was announced was the notch, and I ended up just getting an iPhone 8 Plus instead. I've grown accustomed to the notch now though, ever since the iPhone XS, but still, having it potentially be smaller would be a welcome change. Oh, and don't expect the next iPhone to be called "iPhone 13" either. We may actually be returning back to the "S" moniker for the next models, because of all the negative connotation that the number 13 comes with. Superstitious, much?
Anyways, that's it for this week. Now I can continue to joyscroll my social media feeds, rather than doomscroll, and I hope you can do the same.
- Christine Romero-Chan
