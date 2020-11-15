Welcome back to another week where the world did not burn down. In fact, things are looking just a tad, dare I say, better? Anyway, let's dive in, because a lot has happened in the past week.

However, one of the more disappointing aspects of Apple M1 Macs is the fact that they cap out at 16GB of RAM, and you won't be able to upgrade that later on. When you go to purchase one, you'll discover that they all start out at 8GB of RAM, but can only go up to 16GB. And since the RAM is on the M1 SoC, and not traditional RAM, it will be impossible to upgrade. This is very disappointing for a lot of people who need more than 16GB of RAM. Then again, this is the infancy of M1 Macs, and to be honest, what Apple unveiled is considered the "low-end" Macs. I predict that Apple will bump up the amount of RAM for the M1 versions of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and iMac , and perhaps the iMac Pro and Mac Pro someday.

In other Apple-related content, our own Lory Gil reviewed both the iPad Air 4 and iPhone 12 mini! While I won't be getting an iPad Air 4 (I just got the 11-inch iPad Pro earlier in the year), I'm excited that Apple has brought more Pro-level features down to affordable iPads. Plus, those colors look fantastic (I'm jelly of anyone who has Rose Gold or Green), and I like the idea of having no Home button, but still having Touch ID in the power button. Hope Apple can bring that over to the iPhone someday.

And while I love the size of the iPhone 12 mini (I was really thinking about getting it), I just can't downgrade from the iPhone 12 Pro features. Seriously Apple, just let me have a small phone with powerful, Pro-level features, is that too much to ask for? Maybe it'll be possible in a few years. But I'm glad that the iPhone 12 mini exists because it is definitely a great phone for those who want a small phone that's still a flagship.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the iPhone 12 Pro Max also came out, and it's a total beast with the cameras. As much as I want to have the best cameras on an iPhone, I simply cannot deal with that ginormous size. I hope Apple goes back to having the two Pro models be the same, just different screen sizes like the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.