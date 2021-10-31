Hello hello, and welcome to another week of Editor's Desk. However, this one is going to be a little bittersweet.

If you haven't already heard, I'm expecting my first child on Nov. 7, 2021. Yes, that's in just about a week, give or take (depending on how the baby feels, in all honesty, haha). This means I'm going to be taking a bit of a break from my time here at iMore to adjust to a major life change and bonding with the new baby. However, I know that you'll all be in good hands with my colleagues: Joe Keller, Bryan Wolfe, Luke Filipowicz, Adam Oram, Stephen Warwick, Karen Freeman, Rebecca Spear, and everyone else who I've been working with for the past several years here at iMore. They're all amazing people in their own ways, and I know they'll be keeping everything in tip-top shape for the next two months, as I'll be returning in January.

A new chapter in my life

While I consider my pregnancy to be a little easier than others (I never had morning sickness, for example), it's been getting a little rough in the past few weeks, or even months — honestly, at this point, I can't even remember to keep track of time, as it's been flying by. To be fair, I'm just so over the whole "being pregnant" thing at this point and just ready to get it over with!

However, as exciting as it may be to enter the world of parenthood, I have to say that I'm still quite nervous. After all, I'm going to have a whole new life to take care of, to watch them grow up, and they'll be depending on me during that entire time. It's a lot of responsibility, and if I'm honest, a little overwhelming. As someone who has never really spent time around kids before in their entire life, it's just something that's completely new. Thankfully, I'm with someone who has a bit more experience in that area, and it makes me feel a little less…stressed? Sometimes just going through a brand new milestone in life with the right person is all you need.

On the bright side, becoming a new parent means I get to explore a brand new area of connected baby tech! I'm already getting some interesting products headed my way, so I can't wait to put those through the paces to see if they actually make the life of a new parent easier. At this point, if anything can help make taking care of a baby a little less cumbersome, sign me up! Especially when it comes to keeping track of baby's health, feedings, and all that totally fun stuff, right?

Plus, I can't wait to take some Cinematic and ProRes video of my new bundle of joy with my best iPhone, the iPhone 13 Pro. Good thing I got the 1TB tier, right? Hah.

While we're on the topic, I know some of you are parents yourselves — if you have any advice for a brand new parent, I'd love to hear it. Drop me a line on Twitter, or even send me an email with your wise words of wisdom; it would be much appreciated!

In the meantime, stay tuned for the musings of my colleagues in this space for the next few weeks.

See you next year!