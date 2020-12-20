Somehow, someway, if you're reaading this, congrats! We made it through the end of the wild ride that has been 2020. I'm not sure how, but I thought it was still March? Either way, this will be the last From the Editor's Desk for the year, as we wind down for some rest and relaxation before 2021. So I want to spend this week doing a little reflecting back on 2020.

I know that this year has been tough for a lot of folks, and my heart hurts for all of those affected. I've been doing my best to support small businesses around me throughout the year, whether it's ordering takeout and delivery from small mom 'n' pop shops (oh, so much delivery) and purchasing handmade goods from individuals on Etsy and other sites. Unfortunately, I'm not made of money (don't we all wish we were?), but I have been trying to help those struggling businesses and individuals however I can.

Since I never mentioned what I was thankful for last month (the month of giving thanks), I want to say that I'm quite thankful for having a job here at iMore. I love technology and writing, so being able to combine the two in order to create content for you guys to read is one of the things that keeps me going every day. My colleagues here at iMore are also fantastic, and I appreciate every single one of them each and every day. We took some big hits this year when Rene Ritchie went indie and Lory Gil moved on to a job at the mothership, but alas, the rest of us need to carry on — as they say, business as usual. The transition has been smooth so far, and I'm still confident in Joe Keller's abilities overall. We're in good hands!

I'm also personally thankful that my immediate family has not fallen ill with COVID-19 so far, and my husband and I have been healthy throughout this entire ordeal so far. We have been doing our parts the best we can when it comes to staying home as much as possible, social distancing, and wearing a face mask when out in public for essentials. If you need a recommendation on the best face mask, the only ones my husband and I have been using as of late are Tom Bihn's Cloth Face Masks. They are the most comfortable ones I have, and they're easy to breathe in. I also really enjoy the fact that they have stretchy, adjustable ear loops and a neck lanyard! So I can have my face mask hanging around my neck, ready to go anytime. And since I require glasses, I appreciate having the slot for a metal wire around my nose bridge — my glasses do not fog up with these. If you're struggling to find the perfect face mask to use, I really recommend checking out Tom Bihn's Face Masks. There are three variations, and they all have at least two layers of cloth.