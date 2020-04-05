Welcome back, iMorians, to another installment of From the Editor's Desk, from yours truly. I really hope that you are all doing well, staying safe and healthy. For a lot of you, it's Week Three of the work from home lifestyle. Perhaps you're starting to adjust to it already, and maybe by the end of it all, you'll wonder why you would ever want to go back to an office again. Or maybe you are starting to lose it — working from home is not for everyone. But right now, it's the best thing that you can do, so just hang in there. If distractions and family noise is the issue, then try tuning it out with some of my headphone recommendations.

Speaking of the work from home life, there's been quite a bit of controversy with Zoom, even though it's a comprehensive video conferencing solution for a lot of people in the enterprise world. The company has since apologized and will freeze new features for 90 days while it fixes current security and privacy issues first, but for many, it's too little too late. Thankfully, there are many alternatives if you need to do a video call with friends, family, or coworkers. In Apple news, the rumor mill is in full force, thanks to plenty of leaks from Apple itself. First, the AirTags are unintentionally confirmed in a support video with a brief mention of "AirTags" in iOS. The video has been pulled from YouTube, but the Internet never forgets. AirTags are supposedly Apple's take on item trackers, like Tile, which they stopped selling in Apple Stores. I'm eager for AirTags myself, because I'm constantly losing my things, like keys, and I would like to see the tight integration with iOS.