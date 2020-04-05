Welcome back, iMorians, to another installment of From the Editor's Desk, from yours truly. I really hope that you are all doing well, staying safe and healthy.
For a lot of you, it's Week Three of the work from home lifestyle. Perhaps you're starting to adjust to it already, and maybe by the end of it all, you'll wonder why you would ever want to go back to an office again. Or maybe you are starting to lose it — working from home is not for everyone. But right now, it's the best thing that you can do, so just hang in there. If distractions and family noise is the issue, then try tuning it out with some of my headphone recommendations.
Speaking of the work from home life, there's been quite a bit of controversy with Zoom, even though it's a comprehensive video conferencing solution for a lot of people in the enterprise world. The company has since apologized and will freeze new features for 90 days while it fixes current security and privacy issues first, but for many, it's too little too late. Thankfully, there are many alternatives if you need to do a video call with friends, family, or coworkers.
In Apple news, the rumor mill is in full force, thanks to plenty of leaks from Apple itself. First, the AirTags are unintentionally confirmed in a support video with a brief mention of "AirTags" in iOS. The video has been pulled from YouTube, but the Internet never forgets. AirTags are supposedly Apple's take on item trackers, like Tile, which they stopped selling in Apple Stores. I'm eager for AirTags myself, because I'm constantly losing my things, like keys, and I would like to see the tight integration with iOS.
The other big rumor is the launch of the new low-cost iPhone, which could officially be called the iPhone SE instead of iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 as previously speculated. This was, once again, leaked by Apple through an accessory sold on their online store, and someone else spotted AppleCare+ for iPhone SE being sold online as well. Speculation suggests that the iPhone SE will be launching sometime this month, which would be interesting, to say the least. But perhaps we need more distractions (and less depressing things) to discuss with everything going on around us. I won't be buying it since I have an iPhone 11 Pro and am quite happy with the size, but if you've been yearning for an updated version of the iPhone 8 with 2020 tech, then this may be your time to shine.
On a more lighthearted note, Twelve South released an interesting product on April Fool's Day, which was actually not a joke. The product in question is the AirBag for AirPods Pro, which is essentially a tiny purse for your AirPods Pro. I got one too, and it's rather cute, and like other Twelve South products, it's made from high-quality leather, and it will provide ample protection for your AirPods Pro charging case. And much like iMore Managing Editor, Lory Gil, I'm not sure I can wear it with the leather strap (it's a little ridiculous), so I'll just stick a carabiner on it instead. But it's totes adorbs!
Anyways, that's it for this week. Now, I'm going to continue my island life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And don't worry about Animal Crossing FOMO — play it or don't, and if you do, just play it your way, without worrying about how everyone else is doing.
Stay safe and healthy, iMorians.
- Christine Romero-Chan
