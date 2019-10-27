October 31 marks the best holiday of the year, at least in my opinion. As soon as the weather starts to hint at fall, I'm itching for Halloween. By the first day of October, I've already built a playlist of horror films to get me through the season. I plan my costume, bake bloody cupcakes, and stock my front porch with pumpkins, all in preparation for the last day of October. All of my favorite things happen during the Halloween season.

Thanks to advancements in technology, my Halloween decorating game is on-point. I've got purple and orange string lights plugged into an iDevices outdoor plug and Homekit makes it possible to automate when those lights turn on and off.

I set my Nanoleaf Aurora panels to fit the spooky vibe; either a simulated fire pattern or purples and blues.

I also love to set my Philips Hue Color Ambience lights to the Hue Labs Halloween living scene while I'm watching my scary movie marathons.

My all-time favorite Halloween decoration, however, is one that I just discovered last year. It's from AtmosFX, a projector with dozens of looping ghostly apparitions that you can display on your window, making it look like there are all kinds of creepy things happening inside your house. The projector is a bit pricey, so if you already have one lying around the house, I suggest just buying their awesome effects discs or downloads. Their graphics are high-quality and look amazing.

My marathon list of horror films in the month of October is many dozens long. I have traditional favorites that I watch every year, plus new discoveries that either win my heart or roll my eyes. My yearly favorites include:

Some new favorites from recent years include:

If you haven't already gotten into the Halloween spirit, take a gander at my fav horror flicks to help get you in the mood. If you've already got some colorful smart lights, be sure to give them a spooky setting. There's still time to order an AtmosFX Decoration Kit if you really want to up your Halloween game, but if you already have a projector, you can buy digital downloads right now. Cheers to the spookiest spectral spectacular of the year.

Happy Halloween!

Lory Gil

