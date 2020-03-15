If you are reading this right now, I can only assume that you are still with us (yay!) and keeping yourself safe from the COVID-19 pandemic going on. Congrats! Let's just try and get through this year, one day at a time, alright?

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 situation has reached a pandemic level, so even more events, shows, and even major sporting events have been canceled. I'm a bit disappointed I won't be attending E3 this year, but I understand why it was canceled. It's better to be safe than sorry, and the cancelation of many big events and gatherings hopefully helps stem the spread of the coronavirus. Maybe a physical E3 will still be around next year, right? Right? Le sigh.

Fortunately, it's not all bad news. Apple just announced WWDC 2020, which is going to be online-only this year in response to the ongoing pandemic. This new digital format for WWDC will be packed with content for members of the press, consumers, and developers alike, so this sounds like it would be much more accessible to everyone, so that's a good thing. It'll also give developers early access to future iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS builds and tools, and they can engage with Apple engineers digitally.

The WWDC 2020 online event will include a full keynote, as well as numerous developer sessions. It's unknown if we're going to see any new hardware, but hey, at this point, we'll take anything, honestly. And Apple will be giving the city of San Jose $1 million to compensate for the loss of revenue from a lack of a physical WWDC event, which is nice to see (though the number is more like $10 million).