Another week has gone by, has it? Boy, it's been a tough few weeks, honestly, and there just seems to be no end in sight. I hope all of your are managing well right now, or at least as best you can...

For the past week, I've been escaping reality by playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons and working on building my dream island paradise. We have a ton of Animal Crossing guides up that you should check out if you're also enjoying the game. Honestly, this game is keeping me sane right now, which I'm sure that many of you can also say. Funny how that original delay of the game worked out after all, right? And if you have an iPhone, make sure to check out the new ACNH Travel Guide companion app for all things Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

In the world of Apple, Universal Purchase for Mac apps is finally here. This is great, and something I've been looking forward to for a while. Of course, this is still up to the developer to enable, but if they do, one purchase of a Catalyst app on the Mac means you can also use it on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and other Macs. We don't know which developers have it right now or who is planning to implement it soon, but I'm hoping some of my commonly used apps, like Things and Tweetbot, get it. A girl can dream, right?