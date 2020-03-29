Another week has gone by, has it? Boy, it's been a tough few weeks, honestly, and there just seems to be no end in sight. I hope all of your are managing well right now, or at least as best you can...
For the past week, I've been escaping reality by playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons and working on building my dream island paradise. We have a ton of Animal Crossing guides up that you should check out if you're also enjoying the game. Honestly, this game is keeping me sane right now, which I'm sure that many of you can also say. Funny how that original delay of the game worked out after all, right? And if you have an iPhone, make sure to check out the new ACNH Travel Guide companion app for all things Animal Crossing: New Horizons!
In the world of Apple, Universal Purchase for Mac apps is finally here. This is great, and something I've been looking forward to for a while. Of course, this is still up to the developer to enable, but if they do, one purchase of a Catalyst app on the Mac means you can also use it on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and other Macs. We don't know which developers have it right now or who is planning to implement it soon, but I'm hoping some of my commonly used apps, like Things and Tweetbot, get it. A girl can dream, right?
Speaking of Apple, the new MacBook Air and iPad Pros launched this week. If you haven't already watched Rene Ritchie's reviews, go give them both a look! Personally, I got my 11-inch iPad Pro this week, and it's a nice upgrade from the 2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro that I was previously using. It's just a shame that the A12Z Bionic chip isn't much different from the A12X from 2018, but honestly, is that really a big deal? I'm rather enjoying the jump from an iPad that still has a Home button to one that has less bezels and Face ID, and that new camera and LiDAR scanner are pretty cool. Either way, I hope to get a lot out of this new iPad Pro for the next few years.
And if you have the 2018 iPad Pro, then the difference between the models is minimal, and you can save yourself a few hundred bucks — that's fine! The 2020 iPad Pro is a good upgrade for those who have been wanting a Face ID iPad Pro with USB-C ports, or their older iPads just aren't up to snuff anymore. Whatever floats your boat — enjoy what you have right now, and whatever makes you happy in these dark times.
Anyways, if you need some distractions, make sure to check out Roundguard, which I reviewed. It's a fun mashup of Peggle (remember when PopCap existed?) and RPG, and it's insanely addictive, although challenging. Once you get going, you won't be able to stop! It's definitely worth subscribing to Apple Arcade for, if you aren't already.
That's it for now, iMorians. Make sure to stay well and healthy, not just for you, but your loved ones.
- Christine Romero-Chan
