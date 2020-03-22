Greetings, iMorians. I hope that we are all holding up well in our self-quarantines so far (and if you're not, you really should be at this point). At least we have Animal Crossing now to keep us busy, right?

It's definitely a dark time for everyone, but there is some glimmer of hope at least. Apple launched new iPad Pros and MacBook Airs, with both arriving to customers next week. I ordered an 11-inch iPad Pro for work purposes, so there is something to look forward to, at least. I've been using a 2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro for the past year, so I'm definitely looking forward to that upgrade — FaceID on my iPad and the new Ultra-Wide camera and LiDAR scanner? Heck yeah! I'm eager to become even more productive with it, and I honestly think the 11-inch size is better suited for me (and it'll fit better in my Tom Bihn Synik 22).

Speaking of iPad Pros, I'm also curious about checking out the new Magic Keyboard for it, which also works with the older 2018 iPad Pro as well. That's because this keyboard uses the new scissor-switch mechanism that is on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the new MacBook Air. It's a full size keyboard with backlit keys and a trackpad, and the cantilever design makes it feel like a pseudo-iMac, in a way.

But the price tag is a bit…expensive ($299-$349), considering the current world situation going on and the fact that we're about to be in a recession. Then again, this is an optional accessory that doesn't apply to the mainstream, I suppose, so it's a niche market that will be purchasing this. Still, I may consider it, just because it's a keyboard while also providing overall protection.

Anyways, in the world of Nintendo Switch, I'm super excited that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally available. It's the perfect time too, since everyone is stuck at home and needs something cute and fun to distract themselves with. And if you're just starting to play your copy now too, don't forget to check out all of our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides to get on the fast-track for a perfect island paradise!