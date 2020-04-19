Welcome back to another installment of Editor's Desk, iMorians! And it's certainly been an exciting week in the Apple world, to say the least.

Apple announced the iPhone SE (2020) in the middle of the week, with pre-orders beginning early Friday morning. The new iPhone SE features the design of the iPhone 8 (now discontinued), the internals of the iPhone 11, and the camera of the XR, for just $399. This little "Frankenphone" is actually a great idea, especially right now, because it is giving consumers modern hardware at a much more affordable price point.

I already know that I'm not the target consumer for the iPhone SE - I love my iPhone 11 Pro — but this is still an exciting product release. Not everyone wants to drop $700 or more, upwards to the mid-thousands, for a smartphone, and the iPhone SE is the solution to that. Plus, in today's world where it is frustrating that Face ID can't recognize you because you're wearing a face mask, having a Home button with Touch ID could actually be easier to deal with, and still provides ample security for your device.

If you have held out on upgrading because you wanted a more affordable device or can't do without the Home button, then the iPhone SE is a no-brainer. It's a little unfortunate that the new SE loses that flat-edge design of the iPhone 5, but it's still a gorgeous device that is modernized and affordable.