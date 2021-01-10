Welcome back to another edition of Editor's Desk with yours truly, and the first of the year! I hope everyone had as best of a holiday that they could, given the situation.

I certainly enjoyed having a break from work. In fact, I finally decided to dive into Persona 5 Royal on my PlayStation 4 Pro (used to be my husband's before his PlayStation 5 came in) at the start of last December, and managed to finally finish the game during my time off. Even though it took me a while to finally play P5R, I have to say that I think Persona 5 is pretty one of the greatest games of all time, especially if you enjoy a good turn-based JRPG, and it's one of my new favorites. The Persona 5 Soundtrack is also finally available on Apple Music and Spotify, so give it a listen, because it's just amazing — even more so with AirPods Max!

I even started a New Game+ immediately after completing it, since I missed some things in my first play-through and I'm trying to get that Platinum trophy. Honestly, I haven't been able to spend pretty much all day on a game since, like, high school. It was pretty nice! One of the highlights of the gifts that I received was a brand new pink and white gaming chair from my husband, which got broken into nicely during the holidays as I gamed away.

Anyway, 2021 started off alright, though I've been saddened by certain recent events. I'm sure that you all know what I'm talking about, and honestly, it's been very upsetting seeing everything unfold the way it did. I won't go into detail about how I feel, but it's just embarrassing and shameful the way some people have acted over the past few years, with this being a new all-time low — seriously, such disrespect. This is not how democracy works, and I'm still in disbelief that such ignorance exists. Quite frankly, I don't think the actual new year will start until January 20, because it just feels like a continuation of 2020 right now. Hopefully things will get better, but I'm afraid that this is far from over.

Well, at least Donald Trump finally got the Twitter banhammer, so there was some good news to come out of this week!

In other news, CES 2021 starts this week, so I welcome it as a nice distraction from all the depressing news I see everywhere else. After all, I'm sure that seeing some new and ridiculous tech will be able to make me smile and laugh, which is so needed these days. Stay tuned to iMore, Android Central, and Windows Central for all of your CES 2021 news! I am sure we'll have a ton of cool new stuff to check out.

I hope that you're all doing well and remember to take care of yourselves. Until next week!

- Christine Romero-Chan