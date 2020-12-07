Source: StackCommerce

When you have a complex project to deliver, tracking dozens of individual tasks can seem almost impossible. Edraw Project is a desktop app that makes life easier. This powerful software allows you to create custom Gantt charts in minutes, and for iMore readers, it's currently 49% off at $89.99.

From marketing to construction, you can manage pretty much any project with the right Gantt chart. However, you need an app that is flexible enough to handle your specific requirements.

Available on Mac, Windows, and Linux, Edraw Project offers simple drag-and-drop controls and advanced features.

Through the software, you can easily set up tasks, measure progress, track your resources, and estimate budgets in one workflow. Edraw Project can also help you optimize the allocation of staff and calculate the overall performance of your project.

All these tools are packaged in a lightweight interface, and you have the option to export data in detailed reports.

This deal includes two licenses, worth $179.

