eero has announced that its popular line of mesh WiFi routers are now available through Apple's online store in 7 markets across the globe. Available routers on Apple.com include eero's affordable 2nd generation line, a plug and play beacon, and it's flagship Pro models.

This is an exciting step towards delivering our vision to bring eero to more customers and homes around the world, providing them with a safe and reliable network for their smart home. Today's announcement follows eero's support for Apple HomeKit, a key addition to our growing line-up of smart home integrations.

The eero line offers a seamless wireless networking experience through the use of mesh technology. eero WiFi systems can cover most homes, up to 6,000 square feet for a 3 node Pro set, and they can be set up in a matter of minutes using just the eero app. Once set up, eero users can subscribe to the eero Secure service that provides ad blocking, safe filters, and even access to popular apps like 1Password.

eero's line is also the only router options around that supports Apple's HomeKit Secure Router feature. The privacy centric feature allows users to manage which HomeKit smart home accessories can connect to the internet and each other through the iOS Home app.

eero routers through Apple are available now in the following markets: United States, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Prices start at $100 for a single 2nd generation unit, with prices going up to $500 for a 3-pack of the Tri-Band eero Pro model.