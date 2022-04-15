Easter Switch Games HeroSource: Rebecca Spear / iMore

Easter is almost here, and that means some quality family time. What better way to take a break from eating candy and Easter egg hunts than playing great family games on your Nintendo Switch? Here are some of the best family-friendly party games that everyone will enjoy this Easter.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Up to four players can work together in the kitchen in Overcooked! All You Can Eat to get all of the food orders out promptly — and without setting the kitchen on fire. With All You Can Eat you get two in one and you can even bring in distant family with online play. Things get chaotic and hectic, but good teamwork will persevere. Every stage has a unique challenge that makes cooking and getting plates out harder than it should be, so you'll need to work together to succeed.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

The Onion Kingdom needs double the saving! It's up to your and your team of chefs to come together and feed the hungry to keep your people safe.

Yoshi's Crafted World

Yoshi's Crafted World is the perfect family-friendly platformer adventure that everyone can enjoy since it supports two-player co-op. Every stage has hidden secrets for you to find, and you'll need to make your way past dangerous enemies to get all of the collectibles. This is definitely an adventure that you and the family don't want to miss.

Yoshi's Crafted World

In this cute and crafty world, Yoshi and his friends go through these stages forward and backward taking on enemies along the way. Kamek and Baby Bowser are after an artifact's gems that got spread throughout the land, get them before they do!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Up to eight players can play at once in an epic free-for-all brawl, or you can split into team battles. Every fighter and stage from previous Smash games is in Ultimate, along with some brand new faces. There's a new World of Light adventure mode and some returning classic game modes as well.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Many of Nintendo's best characters can go head to head in full-out brawl mode to see who is the best. Try out all the combos and test out your battle skills.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, up to four players can race each other at once in glorious 1080p in TV Mode. The Inklings from Splatoon make an appearance as guest characters, as well as old favorites like King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr. Now get that 1st ranking and hope you don't get blue-shelled.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario, the Mushroom Kingdom, and some other Nintendo friends have built up their custom karts and are taking them out to the tracks! Pick out your favorite tracks, pick up items, and cross the finish line first!

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars is a remastered version of old and new Mario Party games combined. It is designed to be played with up to four people at once, making it a perfect option this Easter. Take turns rolling the dice and advancing on the game board to collect as many Stars and Coins as you can! Compete with others in fast-paced mini-games and try to earn the most Stars to win.

Mario Party Superstars

All the fun of board games without the organization, mess, or pieces to keep track of. In Mario Party Superstars, these Mario characters are all in competition to get the most stars.

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

When it comes to party games for groups of people, it's hard to beat the Jackbox Party Pack games. Several different packs are available, and each one gives you a variety of different party trivia-style games to enjoy with up to ten other people, depending on the game.

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

Try to guess each other's terrible drawings, go through the world's funniest mock interviews, solve a murder mystery, and more! These five games are sure to have your family laughing and having fun all weekend!

Super Mario Odyssey

Up to two players at a time can play and enjoy Mario's latest adventure in Super Mario Odyssey. By working together as Mario and Cappy, you can overcome any obstacle or puzzle in the Mushroom Kingdom and all of the new locations introduced in Odyssey, such as the skyscraper-filled New Donk City.

Super Mario Odyssey

In Mario's latest adventure he has a new friend who has always been close by, his hat Cappy! Mario and Cappy not only take on enemies together but can now become them as they explore new kinds of worlds.

Snipperclips Plus - Cut It Out Together

With Snipperclips and the new Party Mode, up to four players can play together. The goal of the game is to cut each other up into the correct shapes to solve and complete puzzles. The Plus version includes the new comic book and toy box worlds, three new activities, and more. You can also compete with each other to see who's a cut above the rest.

Snipperclips Plus - Cut It Out Together

In this creative puzzle co-op, there isn't just one right answer. Work together cutting each other into shape to pass each level.

1-2 Switch

Two players face off against each other in a variety of unique mini-games. The game makes use of all Joy-Con features, such as motion control, HD Rumble, and even IR Motion Camera. In 1-2 Switch, you'll have some unique mini-games, such as Wild West duels, cow-milking competitions, dance-offs, and more. It will lead to some interesting entertainment for other family members in the audience.

1-2 Switch

A crazy assortment of mini-games at your fingertips. Whether you're playing or watching you're sure to have fun.

ARMS

ARMS is a unique fighting game from Nintendo that is based purely on the motion controls of the Joy-Cons. You can choose from a variety of distinctive fighters, all of them having their own special look and fighting style with their arms. Every arena also has a set of obstacles that you can use to your advantage, so get a feel for the competition!

ARMS

These arms pack a little extra punch! Play as these unique champions and customize the power their fists have.

Mario Tennis Aces

You can play with up to three others in local multiplayer, so it's up to you to divvy up into teams in Mario Tennis Aces. Who's the best tennis player? Swing those Joy-Cons with the Swing control option to get the real tennis experience and pull off some amazing tricks and feats in each match. There's plenty of tennis fun in this one for the entire family.

Mario Tennis Aces

Mario and friends are back on the tennis court and ready to swing. Take each other on head-to-head or pair up in a doubles game!

Pokkén Tournament DX

Take on the role of one of 21 Pokémon fighters and compete with another player Pokémon fighters to determine who is the best champion. Pokkén Tournament DX includes popular Pokémon like Decidueye, Lucario, Charizard, Scizor, Pikachu, Empoleon, and many more.

Pokkén Tournament DX

Battle your Pokémon like never before! Your Pokémon now go head to head Tekken style and it's up to you to get the moves right and call the right shots.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Up to four players can play together to get through 194 platforming courses in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. There are two main game modes to enjoy, but additional modes are also available if you want to spice things up. Players can choose from various characters, and each of them has unique attributes that will affect gameplay and platforming physics.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

A classic platformer style of Mario game built to help beginners get introduced to this beloved Nintendo name. Make your way through the Mushroom Kingdom and take it back from Bowser.

Kirby Star Allies

You and three others can charm enemies with friend hearts, so they fight alongside you. Players can seamlessly drop in and out of the game as needed. The fun with Kirby Star Allies is the fact that you can mix elements with all of your abilities to create new abilities for your friends, and these are needed for certain bosses with elemental weaknesses.

Kirby Star Allies

Kirby is taking in his enemies and turning them into friends! Recruit baddies to join you on your adventure and take on their powers, combining them all to create new abilities.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Super Mario 3D World is remastered from the Wii U with the Bowser's Fury add-on. While Bowser's Fury can only be played with two players, Super Mario 3D World can be played with up to four players — you choose if you want to cooperate to reach the goal or sabotage your fellow players in an intense race to see who gets to the finish line first and with the most points.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Super Mario 3D World has been remastered for Switch and now comes with a new game, Bowser's Fury! Something's wrong with Bowser and Bowser Jr. has even offered to partner with Mario to figure it out.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you're looking for something a little less competitive and more relaxing, Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be more your speed. It's a nice game to relax in. Catch bugs or go fishing with up to 4 players on the same console, or you can get creative with competitions if you want to take it up a notch.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This island is your paradise to create. Choose your villagers, change up your landscape and build up the town you moved to.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

A good platformer is always a great family choice! In this latest Kirby adventure, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you find an abandoned civilization. Bring a family member in as Bandana Waddle Dee and explore the ruins together. Discover new abilities and suck up new objects to see how you will transform as you go on your journey!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby has come across an abandoned land and has found new abilities by taking in various items. Together Bandana Waddle Dee and Kirby can explore this land and figure out what happened!

This Easter, we're playing these eggscellent games

And there you have it: An amazing collection of great family-friendly options to enjoy this Easter weekend. The Nintendo Switch is a great family console, and there's no shortage of amazing games to go along with it. One of our favorites is Overcooked! All You Can Eat. You and your family members will need to strategize and work together to get as many orders out to your customers as you can without letting your kitchen get set on fire. It's crazy fun for everyone. If you want something a little less hectic, you should check out Yoshi's Crafted World. Yoshi and his egg are perfect for Easter! Plus, who can say no to the adorable Yoshi? I mean, really, come on now.

If fighters aren't your thing, then Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a good one to consider. There's no shortage of absolutely stunning tracks, and you can go for some outrageous or cute karts or bikes to fit your mood. Plus, there's a massive roster of Nintendo characters to race with.

There are even more of the best Nintendo Switch games not on this list to enjoy, but these make a great start.

Note: Teena Merlan contributed to an earlier version of this article

