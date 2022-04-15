Easter is almost here, and that means some quality family time. What better way to take a break from eating candy and Easter egg hunts than playing great family games on your Nintendo Switch? Here are some of the best family-friendly party games that everyone will enjoy this Easter.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Up to four players can work together in the kitchen in Overcooked! All You Can Eat to get all of the food orders out promptly — and without setting the kitchen on fire. With All You Can Eat you get two in one and you can even bring in distant family with online play. Things get chaotic and hectic, but good teamwork will persevere. Every stage has a unique challenge that makes cooking and getting plates out harder than it should be, so you'll need to work together to succeed.

Yoshi's Crafted World

Yoshi's Crafted World is the perfect family-friendly platformer adventure that everyone can enjoy since it supports two-player co-op. Every stage has hidden secrets for you to find, and you'll need to make your way past dangerous enemies to get all of the collectibles. This is definitely an adventure that you and the family don't want to miss.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Up to eight players can play at once in an epic free-for-all brawl, or you can split into team battles. Every fighter and stage from previous Smash games is in Ultimate, along with some brand new faces. There's a new World of Light adventure mode and some returning classic game modes as well.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, up to four players can race each other at once in glorious 1080p in TV Mode. The Inklings from Splatoon make an appearance as guest characters, as well as old favorites like King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr. Now get that 1st ranking and hope you don't get blue-shelled.

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars is a remastered version of old and new Mario Party games combined. It is designed to be played with up to four people at once, making it a perfect option this Easter. Take turns rolling the dice and advancing on the game board to collect as many Stars and Coins as you can! Compete with others in fast-paced mini-games and try to earn the most Stars to win.

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

When it comes to party games for groups of people, it's hard to beat the Jackbox Party Pack games. Several different packs are available, and each one gives you a variety of different party trivia-style games to enjoy with up to ten other people, depending on the game.

Super Mario Odyssey

Up to two players at a time can play and enjoy Mario's latest adventure in Super Mario Odyssey. By working together as Mario and Cappy, you can overcome any obstacle or puzzle in the Mushroom Kingdom and all of the new locations introduced in Odyssey, such as the skyscraper-filled New Donk City.

Snipperclips Plus - Cut It Out Together

With Snipperclips and the new Party Mode, up to four players can play together. The goal of the game is to cut each other up into the correct shapes to solve and complete puzzles. The Plus version includes the new comic book and toy box worlds, three new activities, and more. You can also compete with each other to see who's a cut above the rest.

1-2 Switch

Two players face off against each other in a variety of unique mini-games. The game makes use of all Joy-Con features, such as motion control, HD Rumble, and even IR Motion Camera. In 1-2 Switch, you'll have some unique mini-games, such as Wild West duels, cow-milking competitions, dance-offs, and more. It will lead to some interesting entertainment for other family members in the audience.

ARMS

ARMS is a unique fighting game from Nintendo that is based purely on the motion controls of the Joy-Cons. You can choose from a variety of distinctive fighters, all of them having their own special look and fighting style with their arms. Every arena also has a set of obstacles that you can use to your advantage, so get a feel for the competition!

Mario Tennis Aces

You can play with up to three others in local multiplayer, so it's up to you to divvy up into teams in Mario Tennis Aces. Who's the best tennis player? Swing those Joy-Cons with the Swing control option to get the real tennis experience and pull off some amazing tricks and feats in each match. There's plenty of tennis fun in this one for the entire family.

Pokkén Tournament DX

Take on the role of one of 21 Pokémon fighters and compete with another player Pokémon fighters to determine who is the best champion. Pokkén Tournament DX includes popular Pokémon like Decidueye, Lucario, Charizard, Scizor, Pikachu, Empoleon, and many more.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Up to four players can play together to get through 194 platforming courses in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. There are two main game modes to enjoy, but additional modes are also available if you want to spice things up. Players can choose from various characters, and each of them has unique attributes that will affect gameplay and platforming physics.

Kirby Star Allies

You and three others can charm enemies with friend hearts, so they fight alongside you. Players can seamlessly drop in and out of the game as needed. The fun with Kirby Star Allies is the fact that you can mix elements with all of your abilities to create new abilities for your friends, and these are needed for certain bosses with elemental weaknesses.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Super Mario 3D World is remastered from the Wii U with the Bowser's Fury add-on. While Bowser's Fury can only be played with two players, Super Mario 3D World can be played with up to four players — you choose if you want to cooperate to reach the goal or sabotage your fellow players in an intense race to see who gets to the finish line first and with the most points.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you're looking for something a little less competitive and more relaxing, Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be more your speed. It's a nice game to relax in. Catch bugs or go fishing with up to 4 players on the same console, or you can get creative with competitions if you want to take it up a notch.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

A good platformer is always a great family choice! In this latest Kirby adventure, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you find an abandoned civilization. Bring a family member in as Bandana Waddle Dee and explore the ruins together. Discover new abilities and suck up new objects to see how you will transform as you go on your journey!