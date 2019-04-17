Easter is here, and that means some quality family time this weekend. And what better way to take a break from eating and easter egg hunts than playing some great family games on your Nintendo Switch? Here are some of the best family-friendly party games that everyone will enjoy this Easter.
Eggcellent adventure
Yoshi's Crafted WorldStaff Favorite
Yoshi's Crafted World is the perfect family-friendly platformer adventure that everyone can enjoy since it supports two-player co-op. Help Yoshi and friends on their treasure hunt for a fabled artifact in a world that's made up of everyday objects, such as boxes and paper cups. Every stage has hidden secrets for you to find, and you'll need to make your way past dangerous enemies to get all of the collectibles. This is definitely an adventure that you and the family don't want to miss.
The ultimate brawl fighter
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the one Nintendo Switch game that will either build or break relationships. Up to eight players can play at once in an epic brawl against each other, or you can divvy it up into teams. Every fighter and stage from previous Smash games are in Ultimate, along with some brand new faces. There's a new World of Light adventure mode, and some returning classic game modes as well. Nintendo is also adding new fighters in the form of DLC, with Joker from Persona 5 leading the pack.
Race to the finish!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the definitive version of Mario Kart. In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, up to four players can race each other at once in glorious 1080p in TV Mode. You also get every track from the Wii U version, including all of the DLC, like karts and bikes. The Inklings from Splatoon make an appearance as guest characters, as well as old favorites like King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr. Now get that 1st ranking and hope you don't get Blue shelled.
It's a party and everyone's invited
Super Mario Party
Super Mario Party is designed to be played with up to four people at once, making it a perfect option this Easter. Take turns rolling dice and advancing on the game board to collect as many Stars and Coins as you can! Compete with others in fast-paced mini-games and try to earn the most Stars to win. And if there are multiple Switch consoles, you can enjoy Super Mario Party in the new Rec Room mode.
You don't know Jack
The Jackbox Party Pack
When it comes to party games for groups of people, it's hard to beat the Jackbox Party Pack games. There are several different packs available, and each one gives you a variety of different party trivia-style games to enjoy with at up to seven other people, depending on the game. You can find many different Jackbox Party Packs (they range between $25-$30), and each one has a different set of games.
The fine art of cooking
Overcooked! 2
Overcooked! 2 is the sequel to the popular Overcooked! With the Overcooked games, up to four players must work together in the kitchen to get all of the food orders out in a timely manner, and without setting the kitchen on fire. Things get chaotic and hectic, but good teamwork will persevere. In Overcooked! 2, you get new restaurants, like sushi, magic school kitchens, and even mines. Every stage has a unique challenge that makes cooking and getting plates out harder than it should be, so you'll need to put your heads together and work out the right strategy for each stage to succeed.
It's me, Mario!
Super Mario Odyssey
Up to two players at a time can play and enjoy Mario's latest adventure in Super Mario Odyssey. By working together as Mario and Cappy, you can overcome any obstacle or puzzle in the Mushroom Kingdom, and all of the new locations introduced in Odyssey, such as the skyscraper-filled New Donk City. Super Mario Odyssey may not be a party game like the other titles in this list, but it's definitely a good one that the whole family can enjoy together when working out puzzles and what to do next.
Cut it out
Snipperclips Plus
Snipperclips Plus is an updated version of the original Snipperclips that also includes all additional content that was released as DLC. With Snipperclips and the new Party Mode, up to four players can play together. The goal of the game is to cut each other up into the correct shapes in order to solve and complete puzzles. The Plus version includes the new comic book and toy box worlds, three new activities, and more. You can also compete with each other to see who's a cut above the rest.
Unlock the Switch's full potential
1-2 Switch
With 1-2 Switch, two players can face off against each other in a variety of unique mini-games that show off what the Joy-Cons are capable of. The game makes use of all Joy-Con features, such as motion control, HD Rumble, and even IR Motion Camera. In 1-2 Switch, you'll have some unique mini-games, such as Wild West duels, cow milking competitions, dance offs, and more. This is certainly an interesting game that is more like a tech demo of the Joy-Cons, but it will lead to some interesting entertainment for other family members in the audience.
Use your arms!
ARMS
ARMS is a unique fighting game from Nintendo that is based purely on the motion controls of the Joy-Cons. You can choose from a variety of distinctive fighters, all of them having their own special look and fighting style with their arms. Every arena also has a set of obstacles that you can use to your advantage, so get a feel for the competition!
Deuces
Mario Tennis Aces
You don't need to be a tennis fan to have fun in Mario Tennis Aces. You can play with up to three others in local multiplayer, so it's up to you to divvy up into teams. Who's the best tennis player? Swing those Joy-Cons with the Swing control option to get the real tennis experience, and pull off some amazing tricks and feats in each match. There's plenty of tennis fun in this one for the entire family.
Get ready to Pokkén
Pokkén Tournament DX
Pokkén Tournament DX is the Pokémon fighting game that will delight fans and newcomers alike. Take on the role of one of 21 Pokémon fighters, and compete with another player Pokémon fighter to determine who is the best champion. Pokkén Tournament DX includes popular Pokémon like Decidueye, Lucario, Charizard, Scizor, Pikachu, Empoleon, and many more. The local multiplayer has both players on the same screen with no obstructions.
Get fit together
Fitness Boxing
Fitness Boxing features boxing-based rhythmic experiences that you can enjoy either alone or with a friend! You can customize your fitness goals to suit your needs, and get a friend to join in on the fun. You can working out together cooperatively or face off against each other in a virtual boxing ring. Who said you can't burn some calories while playing games and chowing down with your family?
A classic Mario adventure
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe modernizes the classic Mario platforming style. In this one, up to four players can play together to get through 194 platforming courses, and it also includes all bonus content. There are two main game modes to enjoy, but additional modes are also available if you want to spice things up. Players can choose from a variety of different characters, and each of them have unique attributes that will affect gameplay and platforming physics.
Go Kirby
Kirby Star Allies
In Kirby Star Allies, you can play the entire game with up to four players. You can charm enemies with friend hearts so they fight alongside you. That's right, you can have Kirby, of course, along with three of his new friends, and anything is possible with the Copy abilities. Players can seamlessly drop in and out of the game as needed. The fun with Kirby Star Allies is the fact that you can mix elements with all of your abilities to create new abilities for your friends, and these are needed for certain bosses with elemental weaknesses. Kirby Star Allies is a great option for you and your family for this Easter, or anytime!
This Eggcellent Easter we're playing these games
And there you have it, an amazing collection of great family-friendly options to enjoy this Easter weekend. The Nintendo Switch is a great family console, and there's no shortage of amazing games to go along with it.
Our personal recommendations include Yoshi's Crafted World, because it's Yoshi and his egg is perfect for Easter! Plus, who can really say no to the adorable Yoshi? I mean, really, come on now.
Next up is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, because it's one of the best fighting games of all time, and the roster is absolutely huge with over 70 characters to choose from, and they all come from a variety of franchises. Plus, new fighters and content is coming in updates, so it's going to stay fresh for quite some time.
If fighters aren't your thing, then Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a good one to consider. There's no shortage of absolutely stunning tracks, and you can go for some outrageous or cute karts or bikes to fit your mood. Plus, there's a large roster of Nintendo characters to race with.
Finally, if you love a good puzzle game that's cooperative, then Snipperclips Plus is one we recommend. It's charming and cute with the paper characters, and it takes some thinking to solve some of the more challenging puzzles.
