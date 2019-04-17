Easter is here, and that means some quality family time this weekend. And what better way to take a break from eating and easter egg hunts than playing some great family games on your Nintendo Switch? Here are some of the best family-friendly party games that everyone will enjoy this Easter.

This Eggcellent Easter we're playing these games

And there you have it, an amazing collection of great family-friendly options to enjoy this Easter weekend. The Nintendo Switch is a great family console, and there's no shortage of amazing games to go along with it.

Our personal recommendations include Yoshi's Crafted World, because it's Yoshi and his egg is perfect for Easter! Plus, who can really say no to the adorable Yoshi? I mean, really, come on now.

Next up is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, because it's one of the best fighting games of all time, and the roster is absolutely huge with over 70 characters to choose from, and they all come from a variety of franchises. Plus, new fighters and content is coming in updates, so it's going to stay fresh for quite some time.

If fighters aren't your thing, then Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a good one to consider. There's no shortage of absolutely stunning tracks, and you can go for some outrageous or cute karts or bikes to fit your mood. Plus, there's a large roster of Nintendo characters to race with.

Finally, if you love a good puzzle game that's cooperative, then Snipperclips Plus is one we recommend. It's charming and cute with the paper characters, and it takes some thinking to solve some of the more challenging puzzles.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.