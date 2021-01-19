As reported by 9to5Toys, elago, the popular accessory maker, has embraced MagSafe and released a number of new products that are compatible with the new technology. The company has released both docks and cases that work with the iPhone 12 lineup.

The first product released is the MS Charging Tray which, if you have a MagSafe Charger and Apple Watch charger, can house both as well as a tray for your other everyday carry. It also comes in an "iPhone only" model as well.

Headlining is the elago MS Charging Tray. This minimalistic dock works in tandem with Apple's of MagSafe charger, which you'll need to provide, to fully take advantage of this product. Users will slide the charger into a designated slot on the left side while the rest of the pad has a slightly recessed area for holding keys, a wallet, and more. You can also find a version that supports Apple Watch.

The MS Charging Tray and MS Charging Tray (Apple Watch Edition) are available now on Amazon for $23 and $30.