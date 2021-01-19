What you need to know
- elago has released new docks and cases for the iPhone 12 lineup.
As reported by 9to5Toys, elago, the popular accessory maker, has embraced MagSafe and released a number of new products that are compatible with the new technology. The company has released both docks and cases that work with the iPhone 12 lineup.
The first product released is the MS Charging Tray which, if you have a MagSafe Charger and Apple Watch charger, can house both as well as a tray for your other everyday carry. It also comes in an "iPhone only" model as well.
Headlining is the elago MS Charging Tray. This minimalistic dock works in tandem with Apple's of MagSafe charger, which you'll need to provide, to fully take advantage of this product. Users will slide the charger into a designated slot on the left side while the rest of the pad has a slightly recessed area for holding keys, a wallet, and more. You can also find a version that supports Apple Watch.
The MS Charging Tray and MS Charging Tray (Apple Watch Edition) are available now on Amazon for $23 and $30.
The company has also released a silicone MagSafe case for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max in a variety of colors.
Every iPhone 12 cases from elago sports an ultra-slim design that's available in a variety of different colors. While these cases are made to leverage Apple's MagSafe charger, they also offer access to the usual suite of ports and buttons you'd expect.
The Magnetic Silicone Case is available for $20 for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro and $22 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Check out the full lineup of MagSage accessories from elago at Amazon.
