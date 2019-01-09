At CES in Las Vegas, Corsair unveiled Elgato's new Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock . The $350 device allows you to make the most of one Thunderbolt 3 port on your Mac and provides all the I/O connectivity you could want, without the need for numerous additional dongles and adapters.

The rear of the dock is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, gigabit Ethernet, DisplayPort, a 3.5mm audio port, and two USB-C with transfer speeds up to 10Gb/s. The front has two USB-A ports, a headset jack and an SD/microSD slot. You can run two 4K monitors from the dock using the DisplayPort and Thunderbolt ports, hook up your high fidelity audio equipment, and connect all your external media at the same time.

The Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock could be a boon particularly for MacBook Pro or new MacBook Air owners, providing many more connectivity options.

On the Mac, the dock has its own menu bar utility that allows you to eject the dock and any connected storage simultaneously, saving you the hassle of doing it one-by-one.

You can order the Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock from Amazon and direct from Corsair now.

