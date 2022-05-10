What you need to know
- Prospective Twitter owner Elon Musk says he would allow former President Donald Trump back onto the service.
- Trump was previously banned from Twitter and other social networks over the January US Capitol attack.
- Musk's $44 billion Twitter purchase is pending.
Elon Musk says that he will reverse Twitter's ban on Donald Trump's account if he completes his buyout of the social media service. Trump was previously banned on January 8, 2022, after he was accused of inciting violence at the United States Capitol. Twitter wasn't the only social media company to ban Trump with Facebook and YouTube also doing so.
Speaking at a Financial Times autos conference, the Wall Street Journal says Musk confirmed that he would let Trump back onto the platform — as and when it's actually his. The $44 billion purchase is yet to complete.
"I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," Musk reportedly said. He also went on to say that he doesn't believe that anyone should be permanently banned from Twitter. "If there are tweets that are wrong and bad, those should be either deleted or made invisible, and a suspension — a temporary suspension — is appropriate, but not a permanent ban," he said, although it isn't clear how that will prevent repeat offenders from doing exactly that — repeatedly offending.
The fact that Musk will allow Trump back onto Twitter if his purchase is completed isn't a big surprise, of course. The Tesla CEO has previously claimed that Twitter's banning of Trump and others constitutes an attack on free speech. However, Trump recently said that he wouldn't jump back on Twitter even if he could. Instead, he'll remain on his own social network dubbed Truth.
Whether that would actually happen remains to be seen, of course, and there is no guarantee that Musk's purchase of Twitter will go through. If it does, however, all eyes will be on Musk to see what happens next, and not just in the case of Trump.
Unlocking clothing in Nintendo Switch Sports leaves a bad taste in my mouth
For the first time in Nintendo's Sports series, players can work to unlock clothing and customization options. However, the way that Nintendo implemented this feature leaves much to be desired.
Apple TV+ just signed a 'Game of Thrones' star for drama 'The New Look'
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed 'Game of Thrones' star Maise Williams for the upcoming drama series 'The New Look.' The show, which will also feature Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche, doesn't yet have a release window.
Adobe Fresco gets huge price drop along with amazing new drawing features
Adobe Fresco is a free painting and drawing software on iPad. Today, Adobe announced that the app is getting an update with several new tools and a massive price cut for the premium version.
Upgrading your iMac's memory yourself is cheaper than going through Apple
Apple's options for additional RAM on the iMac are super expensive. Save a little (a lot) of money by getting third-party RAM and doing it yourself.