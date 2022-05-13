Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'on hold', share price plunges

Elon Musk says that his bid to buy Twitter is "temporarily on hold" after the company revealed estimates that less than 5% of accounts on the platform are spam bots or fake accounts.

Musk tweeted early on Friday:

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Musk was tweeting in response to a Reuters report from May 2, where Twitter estimated in a filing that fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users were fake or spam accounts. The company wrote:

We have performed an internal review of a sample of accounts and estimate that the average of false or spam accounts during the first quarter of 2022 represented fewer than 5% of our mDAU during the quarter. The false or spam accounts for a period represents the average of false or spam accounts in the samples during each monthly analysis period during the quarter. In making this determination, we applied significant judgment, so our estimation of false or spam accounts may not accurately represent the actual number of such accounts, and the actual number of false or spam accounts could be higher than we have estimated.

The company further stated it was facing potential uncertainty regarding its future plans and strategy as a result of his takeover bid, and yesterday it emerged that CEO Parag Agrawal had fired product lead Kayvon Beykpour and general manager of revenue Bruce Falck.

As a result of the uncertainties, Twitter's share price has plunged by 17% overnight: