As reported by 9to5Mac, Adobe has officially ended support of Adobe Flash as of December 31, 2020. The company will no longer support Flash Player and will begin blocking Flash content from running on the player beginning on January 12, 2021.

When Adobe announced that it would be ending support for Flash back in 2017, Apple pointed out on its Webkit blog that Apple users have been living without Flash by default since as far back as 2010.

Apple users have been experiencing the web without Flash for some time. iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch never supported Flash. For the Mac, the transition from Flash began in 2010 when Flash was no longer pre-installed. Today, if users install Flash, it remains off by default. Safari requires explicit approval on each website before running the Flash plugin.

Apple and Adobe's relationship was famously strained when the company complained about Apple's lack of Flash support on the iPhone and iPad, leading Steve Jobs to post the "Thoughts on Flash" piece in 2010:

I wanted to jot down some of our thoughts on Adobe's Flash products so that customers and critics may better understand why we do not allow Flash on iPhones, iPods and iPads. Adobe has characterized our decision as being primarily business driven – they say we want to protect our App Store – but in reality it is based on technology issues. Adobe claims that we are a closed system, and that Flash is open, but in fact the opposite is true.

Jobs pointed out that the lack of performance, security issues, and hits to battery life led Apple to drop support for Flash. It never did come to the iPhone or iPad and has been missing from standard installs of macOS for years. Even when someone did install it, it would be turned off by default and need to be manually turned on for each webpage that used it.

Adobe says that users will Flash still installed should uninstall it immediately. You can find all of the information concerning the end of Flash on Adobe's website.