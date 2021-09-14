Today EPOS announced its latest gaming headset, the H3 Hybrid. It's related to the wired H3 gaming headset that released earlier this year. Only this one, as the "hybrid" part of the name entails, can use a Bluetooth, wired connection, or both. Since this is the case, the battery life differs depending on how you use it. It lasts up to 37 hours when used via Bluetooth, 24 hours when used with the headphone jack, and 19 hours if both the wired and wireless connections are engaged.

To adjust the volume, owners turn the dial on one of the earphones. It's designed in this subtle way as to not distract from the overall design. The microphone attaches magnetically and is removable so it doesn't have to get in the way when not in use. There's also a smart button, which allows you to quickly pair your mobile device via Bluetooth.