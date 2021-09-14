What you need to know
- EPOS announced its latest gaming headset, the H3 Hybrid.
- It can be used with a wired connection, Bluetooth, or both.
- The battery life lasts for up to 37 hours.
- You can purchase it now for $179.
|Category
|Spec
|Compatibility
|Mac, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox S/X, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android
|Headphone frequency
|20-20,000 Hz
|Microphone frequency
|100-7,500 Hz
|Mic pickup pattern
|Bidirectional
|Dual connectivity
|Yes
|Removable mic
|Yes
|Software
|Yes, EPOS Gaming Suite
|Cable length
|- USB Cable 6.6 ft
- Console Cable 4.9 ft
|Battery
|- 37 hrs (Bluetooth)
- 24 hrs (3.5mm jack)
- 19 hrs (Both)
|Charging time
|1.5 hours
|Colors
|Onyx Black, Ghost White
|Weight
|0.66 lb
|Warranty
|2 years
Today EPOS announced its latest gaming headset, the H3 Hybrid. It's related to the wired H3 gaming headset that released earlier this year. Only this one, as the "hybrid" part of the name entails, can use a Bluetooth, wired connection, or both. Since this is the case, the battery life differs depending on how you use it. It lasts up to 37 hours when used via Bluetooth, 24 hours when used with the headphone jack, and 19 hours if both the wired and wireless connections are engaged.
To adjust the volume, owners turn the dial on one of the earphones. It's designed in this subtle way as to not distract from the overall design. The microphone attaches magnetically and is removable so it doesn't have to get in the way when not in use. There's also a smart button, which allows you to quickly pair your mobile device via Bluetooth.
The best gaming headsets give you plenty of control, and so does the EPOS H3 Hybrid. You can download the EPOS Gaming Suite, which allows you to adjust the H3 Hybrid's equalizer settings, voice enhancements, reverberation, noise game, and more. This headset also offers audio mixing, which lets both a wired and Bluetooth connection to carry on simultaneously. That way you can have control over the volume and settings for either stream, separately. Why would you want to do this? Say you want to carry on a phone conversation while in the middle of an online match. You'll be able to switch to your phone connection and back to the game connection whenever you'd like.
The EPOS H3 Hybrid is currently available and sells for $179. Check it out at the EPOS website.
Gaming audio
EPOS H3 Hybrid
Wired and wireless headset.
Play your favorite video games on any console or PC with the H3 Hybrid. It features a 37-hour battery life with the Bluetooth connection and can also be used wired. There is a removable microphone and it comes with software to better improve your listening experience.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
