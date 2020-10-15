What you need to know
- ESR has announced a new case designed for Apple's new iPhones.
- The Soft Case includes a HaloLock system for connecting to MagSafe chargers.
- The case is available in black and blue.
Apple's newly announced iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineups come with magnets inside for connecting to MagSafe chargers and Apple hardware. But they also work with third-party accessories as well – and ESR already has a case ready that will let you connect a MagSafe charger to the back of it.
The new ESR Soft Case features something called HaloLock which seems to be the company's name for MagSafe compatibility. Magnets are inside the case and you will be able to slap a MagSafe charger on the back just fine.
- SILKY-SMOOTH: Soft texture with a grippy matte finish for comfort that stays in your hand.
- MAGNETIC WIRELESS CHARGING: HaloLock magnetic ring aligns perfectly with a magnetic wireless charger for fast and easy charging every time.
- SLIM & SECURE: Thin and light to protect your iPhone 12 Pro Max without added bulk.
- PREMIUM PROTECTION: Soft lining helps protect against scratches. Raised bezels help protect your screen and camera.
- PERFECT FIT: Fits perfectly on your iPhone 12 Pro Max with precise cutouts and ultra-soft edges that make it easy to put on and take off.
The new cases are available in black and blue, although blue seems to be the only color available on Amazon right now. Cases for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are all available for order now, priced at $19.99 each.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
