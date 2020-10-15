Apple's newly announced iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineups come with magnets inside for connecting to MagSafe chargers and Apple hardware. But they also work with third-party accessories as well – and ESR already has a case ready that will let you connect a MagSafe charger to the back of it.

The new ESR Soft Case features something called HaloLock which seems to be the company's name for MagSafe compatibility. Magnets are inside the case and you will be able to slap a MagSafe charger on the back just fine.