eufy is gearing up for yet another product launch next month, with the latest being a smart door lock. The eufy Smart Lock Touch is the company's first foray into the connected lock market, and it includes several notable features such as fingerprint recognition.

In addition to fingerprint, which is listed as having 0.3 second scan times, the eufy Smart Lock Touch has a digital keypad, app access, and an "original key" which we assume is a physical key. The door lock is completely wireless, providing smart home access via Bluetooth, and is battery powered which is rated for up to 365 days of usage. Rounding out the list of features is a built-in door sensor to determine whether or not it is left open, IP65 water resistance rating, security chip, and auto lock functionality.

Details surrounding voice assistant or smart home integration has not yet been provided, other than it will work with the eufy Security app that is available on both iOS and Android. Current security accessories from the company, such as its smart cameras, support Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit. We have reached out to eufy for some clarification surrounding the lock's compatibility and will update accordingly.

Here's the full list of specs:

4 Ways to Access Door - Fingerprint + Keypad + App + Original Key

Bluetooth Connectivity

0.3s Fingerprint Recognition

IP 65 Waterproof

365-Day Battery Life

BHMA Certification: 250K times use

Auto-Lock

Built-in Door Sensor

AES 128 Encryption & Build-In Security Chip

The eufy Smart Lock Touch will be available starting in May with a retail price of $179.99. eufy also plans to release 2 indoor cameras, both of which support HomeKit, and come with an amazingly low price tag, each under $50. eufy also intends to release HomeKit Secure Video support for the eufyCam 2 and 2C sometime in May.