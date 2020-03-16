eufy Security has begun its roll out of firmware updates that brings HomeKit Secure Video support to the company's eufyCam 2 today. The update, which is available for free, adds secure video recording directly to Apple's Home app for users with a paid iCloud storage plan.

eufy's support for the feature was first unveiled on stage during Apple's WWDC 2019 Keynote but did not arrive with the eufyCam 2 when it was released last fall. The update, which is rolling out automatically to eufyCam 2 owners without any prompts, brings the camera up to firmware version 2.5.9 (Subsystem version 1.0.64.20200227). Users can also utilize the firmware update option in the eufy Security app to manually check availability.

eufy has not provided any details regarding the rollout at this time, and its latest app update and release notes do not mention the addition as of yet. It is yet not known whether or not the company's other HomeKit camera, the eufyCam 2C, is getting the upgrade as well.