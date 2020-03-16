eufyCam 2 installed in an outdoor settingSource: eufy

What you need to know

  • eufy has quietly updated their eufyCam 2 cameras to support HomeKit Secure Video.
  • Update makes the eufyCam 2 the 3rd HomeKit Secure Video camera available.
  • The eufyCam 2 is the first and only all wireless HomeKit Secure Video camera on the market.

eufy Security has begun its roll out of firmware updates that brings HomeKit Secure Video support to the company's eufyCam 2 today. The update, which is available for free, adds secure video recording directly to Apple's Home app for users with a paid iCloud storage plan.

eufyCam 2 HomeKit Secure VideoSource: Christopher Close / iMore

eufy's support for the feature was first unveiled on stage during Apple's WWDC 2019 Keynote but did not arrive with the eufyCam 2 when it was released last fall. The update, which is rolling out automatically to eufyCam 2 owners without any prompts, brings the camera up to firmware version 2.5.9 (Subsystem version 1.0.64.20200227). Users can also utilize the firmware update option in the eufy Security app to manually check availability.

Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more

eufy has not provided any details regarding the rollout at this time, and its latest app update and release notes do not mention the addition as of yet. It is yet not known whether or not the company's other HomeKit camera, the eufyCam 2C, is getting the upgrade as well.

Secure Video

eufyCam 2

Upgrade to HomeKit Secure Video

The eufyCam 2 is a completely wireless HomeKit camera sytem that is weather resistant and can last up to a full year on a single charge. HomeKit Secure Video support makes one of the best cameras around even better.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.