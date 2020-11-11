Eve Systems has announced that it plans to update several popular HomeKit accessories with Thread wireless connectivity later this month. Thread connectivity offers quicker response times and greater range when compared to Bluetooth, which most of the company's accessories utilize, and will work directly with Apple's upcoming HomePod mini.

"Delivering powerful Home Hub functionality embedded into an affordable Siri-enabled speaker, HomePod mini is giving HomeKit a major boost," said Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. "Support for HomeKit over Thread takes the entire Eve platform to the forefront of smart home innovation, and we're thrilled to be among the first to bring this cutting-edge smart home technology to HomePod mini users' homes."

Available as a free firmware update through the Eve for HomeKit app soon, the Eve Door and Window contact sensor, and the EU version of the Eve Energy smart plug will be the first to gain Thread support. After the initial rollout, Eve plans to bring Thread to its entire lineup of products, with the Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller and the Eve Thermo being next in line.